Nolte: Disgraced CBS Aired Kamala Giving Two Separate Answers to Same Question

The storm over the outrageously unethical behavior at CBS News rages on with the discovery that the disgraced 60 Minutes aired sitting Vice President Kamala Harris giving two completely different answers to the same question about Israel.

The original answer aired by CBS added to the criticism that Harris is an empty pantsuit only capable of trying to sound like she knows what she’s talking about through a word salad of dumb.

The answer eventually broadcast on 60 Minutes made her sound more decisive. The belief out there, including my own, is that the corrupt network deceptively edited the interview to rescue Kamala.

Here’s what happened…

Harris sat down with 60 Minutes late last week. Prior to the Monday broadcast, CBS did what news outlets usually do: whetted the public’s appetite for the full interview by releasing early excerpts.

In the original excerpt, Bill Whitaker of 60 Minutes asked Harris about the Biden-Harris administration’s lack of influence over Israel, specifically Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Does the U.S. have no sway over Prime Minister Netanyahu?” asked Whitaker. Here was Word Salad Kammy’s hilarious answer:

The work that we have done has resulted in a number of movements in that region by Israel that were very much prompted by, or a result of, many things, including our advocacy for what needs to happen in the region.

I don’t know about you, but she lost me in the middle thing.

Naturally, as this answer sped around the InterWebDotNetz, the ridicule was fierce. And so, being the good dogs they are, CBS decided to save Kamala. When she was asked the very same question on Monday night’s 60 Minutes broadcast, like a political miracle, gone was the word salad! Here’s the new answer:

We are not going to stop pursuing what is necessary for the United States to be clear about where we stand on the need for this war to end.

She didn’t answer the question, but she did sound more decisive, which means…

That rather than show the American public the truth, CBS, instead, chose to edit Harris into what they wanted her to be, which is presidential. In other words, CBS lied and deceived the public.

Watch CBS commit this blatant act of fraud right here…

Why should anyone be surprised. This is the same 60 Minutes responsible for trying to rig the 2004 presidential election with Dan Rather’s fake documents. This is the same 60 Minutes that edited out Barry Obama admitting to have lied about Benghazi. This is the same 60 Minutes that lied to the public in 2020 about Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop being Russian disinformation.

What’s more, this is the same CBS News that refuses to tell the truth about Jerusalem being the capitol of Israel. This is the same CBS News that just publicly humiliated one of its anchors for asking a rabid antisemite a few tough questions.

CBS is nothing more than a Democrat party super PAC.

The whole network is corrupt and rigged.

