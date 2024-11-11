Nolte: MSNBC Anchor Wonders How to ‘Live With’ Family and Friends Who Voted for Trump

MSNBC anchor Jonathan Capehart is so torn over how in the world he or any Democrat can “live with” Trump voters, he conducted a struggle session live on the air.

This is amazing. Even more amazing is who Capehart sees as a religious leader…

The thing that I’m grappling with is that someone was elected who ran a campaign that was openly hostile — openly racist, xenophobic, misogynistic, transphobic… [H]ow do we move forward when we know there are people in their families who voted for him [Trump], they work with people who voted for him, they live next to people who voted for him… How should we deal with those neighbors, co-workers, family members?

MSNBC’s idea of a faith leader is Gene Robinson, a retired Episcopal Bishop who left his wife and children for another man — just so you know.

Capehart is a walking example of the hate and intolerance that dominate the left, and how they couch their own bigotry through the soft, prissy voice of victimhood.

Capehart is the bad guy here. He’s the villain. Although he poses as weak and helpless, he’s the one “grappling” with how to tolerate people who dared to defy him—and that’s all this is about: Little Johnny didn’t get his way and now *sniff* he wants everyone to get hit *sniff* by a train. No, no, no, no… What he really is is a vicious bully looking to normalize and justify the shunning of those who do not join his Progressive Reich.

All around us we see these disappointed, entitled, spoiled brats melting down online like oversized babies because they did not get their way. But there’s a big difference between baby-babies and those like Capehart having a tantrum.

The outlook Capehart is looking to justify and twist into that dumb, simplistic, and fascist oppression/oppressor mold is this: If your mom votes for Trump she’s oppressing you. She’s an oppressor. How can you not shun her?

This only leads in one direction: the dehumanization of Mom to a point where after a natural disaster, FEMA shuns her and Capehart is smugly okay with Mom getting what Mom deserves.

Yes, Capehart is pathetic. There’s a lot of pathetic going around on the left these days. They still haven’t figured out how to react to Trump’s win. There’s no Russia Collusion Hoax this time. He won the popular vote this time. Watch this desperate and dumb DEI hire try to scandalize the public about the cost of deportations:

They got nothing, so they are showing us who they really are — how petty, bitter, and mean they are — by shunning friends and family as bigoted vermin for no sin other than defying them in the voting booth.

No matter how hard you try, you will never hate the corporate media half as much as they hate you.

