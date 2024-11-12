Nolte: Post-election Ratings Crash Proves ‘Walls are Closing In’ on MSNBC and CNN

A look at the post-election ratings shows the walls are finally closing in on MSNBC and CNN:

Thursday’s total average daily viewers on Fox News came in at 2.6 million and 375,000 in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen data. Meanwhile, MSNBC brought in only 596,000 total viewers and 71,000 in the demo. CNN brought in 419,000 total viewers on Thursday and 91,000 viewers in the demo. Fox News was up some 60 percent year over year for the day, while MSNBC and CNN were down 23 and 40 percent – respectively. In prime time the news was even more bleak for CNN and MSNBC as they shed 30 percent and 54 percent of their viewers, respectively, compared to the same day last year. MSNBC host Alex Wagner had her lowest rating show ever in terms of total viewers, while Chris Hayes’s show brought in its worst numbers since May of 2016.

More:

Major Nielsen ratings plunge at MSNBC since Trump won, practically every day since. Just one example – 10/30 Wednesday vs Fri 11/8 – Morning Joe 1st hour – down 39.6%

Morning Joe 2d hour – down 36.9%

Andrea Mitchell – down 39.7% Ari Melber – down 49.6%

Joy Reid’s Reidout – down 54.6% A

All-in w Chris Hayes – down 47.2%

Alex Wagner Tonight- down 53.6%

Lawrence O’Donnell – down 60.6%

Stephanie Ruhle – down 67%

Two questions…

Are the walls really closing in on MSNBC and CNN?

Or.

Am I simply using the phrase “walls closing in” to give Breitbart readers an endorphin rush so y’all click and my employer makes more money?

The answer to the first question is that I have no idea if the walls are closing in. None. I can’t see into the future. This ratings collapse might be a temporary one caused by thin-skinned, butt-hurt leftists who can only survive on comfort and affirmation choosing to avoid reality.

The answer to the second question is duh.

Actually, I used the “walls are closing in” phrase to make a point. For the last ten years, CNN and MSNBC have Charlie Browned their stupid viewers with the Lucy Football of The Walls Are Closing In On The Orange Bad Man.

Since 2015, CNN and MSNBC have insisted Trump is thisclose to prison, political oblivion, or that final thing that would finally-Finally-FINALLY! be the end of him.

For ten years, CNN and MSNBC have assured and reassured their gullible viewers that if you just stay tuned through the next segment, we will produce The Silver Bullet…

Russia Collusion!

Trump’s taxes!

Felony indictments!

Felony convictions!

The mug shot!

Impeachment!

Impeachment: Part Duh!

January 6!

Mueller Time!

Very fine people!

Suckers and losers!

And in the final days of the 2024 election, CNN and MSNBC produced a handful of Silver Bullets for their viewtards…

Puerto Rico joke!

Execute Liz Cheney!

The Iowa poll!

And then what happened?

Trump won all seven swing states.

Trump won the popular vote.

Trump won the U.S. Senate.

Trump won the U.S. House.

Trump greatly increased his share of the non-white vote.

The whole country moved to the right.

Trump is more powerful and popular than ever.

The MAGA movement is now the ascendant majority.

But-but-but you told me the walls were closing in.

For years now I’ve used this spot to wonder aloud when CNN and MSNBC viewers will finally tire of being lied to, of having their hopes juiced on hoaxes only to see them dashed by facts.

Think about it… The insular, intolerant, and insecure left who only get their news from CNNLOL or MSNBC, were smugly certain of only one thing on Election Night: the walls were finally going to close in fer real… Kamala Harris would be the next president and 78-year-old Donald Trump would suffer a crushing and humiliating defeat that would be the end of him and the MAGA movement.

Well, that makes those leftists the Charliest of Charlie Browns in CharlieBrowndom.

MSNBC and CNN have played these people for suckers for ten years.

Reads the words of a total fool, of thin-skinned Hollywood leftist Sharon Waxman:

If you’re like me, you haven’t turned on the news since last Tuesday when Donald Trump won the election. Personally, I can’t bear to listen to another minute of wisdom from Joy Reid, my friend Lawrence O’Donnell or the admirable Rachel Maddow. I can’t hear Anderson Cooper, or Abby Phillip. Can’t abide getting the lowdown on NPR or from the New York Times’ Daily Michael Barbaro. Or “The View” ladies.

“I can’t do it,” she adds. “I’m not saying I’ll never watch or listen again. But – am I alone here? – my entire body recoils from listening to more claptrap from the same claptrapping apparatus.”

“Our system of information failed for a second time on two major fronts,” she continues. “The media failed to gauge the actual mood of the American electorate, wishcasting the competent, non-felonious Kamala Harris into office.”

“Apparently we are talking to ourselves.”

Gee, it only took you ten years to figure that out, eh, sweetheart?

