L.A. Times Columnist Quits, Accuses Owner of ‘Appeasing Trump’

Los Angeles Times columnist Harry Litman has announced that he is leaving the paper, accusing it of “appeasing Trump” because of owner Patrick Soon-Shiong’s attempt to restore nonpartisanship and fairness to its coverage.

As Breitbart News reported, Soon-Shiong directed the paper not to endorse a presidential candidate, and told Fox News last month that he was replacing the paper’s left-wing editorial board because he wants “all sides to be heard.”

Litman wrote at his Substack:

I have written my last op-ed for the Times. Yesterday, I resigned my position. I don’t want to continue to work for a paper that is appeasing Trump and facilitating his assault on democratic rule for craven reasons. My resignation is a protest and visceral reaction against the conduct of the paper’s owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong. Soon-Shiong has made several moves to force the paper, over the forceful objections of his staff, into a posture more sympathetic to Donald Trump. Those moves can’t be defended as the sort of policy adjustment papers undergo from time to time, and that an owner, within limits, is entitled to influence. Given the existential stakes for our democracy that I believe Trump’s second term poses, and the evidence that Soon-Shiong is currying favor with the President-elect, they are repugnant and dangerous. Soon-Shiong’s most notorious action received national attention. The paper’s editorial department had drafted an endorsement of Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. Soon-Shiong ordered them to spike it and make no endorsement in the election. (Soon-Shiong later implied he had just ordered up a factual analysis of both candidates’ policies, but that’s at best a distortion: he plainly blocked an already drafted Harris endorsement.) It is hard to imagine a more brutal, humiliating, and unprofessional treatment of a paper’s professional staff. Three members of the editorial page resigned in protest and 2,000 readers canceled their subscriptions.

The Times has been suffering a decline in subscriptions over time, partly owing to a shift among readers away from newsprint, but also because the one-sided nature of its coverage has alienated readers who are not left-wing voters.

