Nolte: Left-Wing PolitiFact Gaslights to Defend $1 Billion to Angola While Helene Victims Still Suffer

Far-left PolitiFact argues that only right-wing dummies are upset over Joe Biden pledging one billion dollars to Africa while Americans in Western North Carolina freeze in tents.

First, the proven serial liars at PolitiFact pointed out that on Dec. 3, while in Africa, President Joe Biden promised one billion dollars plus in aid for people in Africa who have had to leave their homes due to drought and food insecurity.

Then they launched into a “Republicans pounce” sort of narrative.

“Right-leaning accounts and some Republican members of Congress expressed outrage that Biden was giving money to Africans,” the phony fact-check continued, “while many in the southeastern U.S. are still struggling to recover from Hurricanes Helene and Milton.”

Singled out were Benny Johnson, who asked: “What about the Americans affected by recent Hurricanes?” On Xwitter, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said, “North Carolina would like a word.” Former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) xweeted, “This is infuriating. After pardoning his son and fleeing to Africa, Biden gives a BILLION of our tax dollars to rebuild homes in Africa when we still have people homeless from the hurricane! Completely tone-deaf and insulting.”

From here, the gaslighters use about 900 tediously smug words to explain to the unwashed why we have nothing to complain about because — get this — and it’s best to read it using the voice of Thurston Howell III:

But the claims ignore how domestic disaster relief and foreign aid are funded. Congress separately determines funding for each through appropriations or supplemental bills. The claims also ignore the $3.1 billion the Federal Emergency Management Agency has spent so far responding to Hurricane Helene, which left a trail of destruction across six states in late September, and Hurricane Milton, which struck Florida in October.

As you can see, these people hate us and think we’re stupid…

What does what the government already spent on hurricane relief have to do with what’s still needed? Absolutely nothing.

How does PolitiFact admitting the federal government appropriates money for foreign aid when Americans are hurting undermine anyone’s point? It doesn’t undermine the point. It actually proves the point, but the proven serial liars at PolitiFact angle it in a way that sounds like the opposite of the truth.

After 20 paragraphs, the proven serial liars at PolitiFact finally report the only thing that matters: “Biden is seeking about $98 billion in new funding to aid disaster victims, including $40 billion to replenish the Disaster Relief Fund. Congress is expected to vote on the issue before year’s end.”

Unless you’re a godless ideologue looking for any reason to protect Democrats (e.g., PolitiFact), there is no rational (or humane) reason why homeless American citizens suffering through no fault of their own should come in second place to foreign countries. Biden never seems to have any trouble finding money for Africa or Ukraine or for this or that pet program, but when temperatures drop into freezing while Americans shiver in tents, it’s all, Sorry, we’re out of money!

And serial liars, like the ones at PolitiFact, are only too eager to carry the Democrat party’s water and the federal government’s water rather than simply pointing out that, Yes, Biden’s giving money to foreigners instead of suffering Americans.

Let me tell you something, if the people sleeping in tents were anyone but Trump voters, Biden would find the money and PolitiFact wouldn’t be gaslighting with desperate semantics had he failed to.

