The Associated Press (AP) was slammed by people on X and received a community note after saying that a car drove into a crowd at a Christmas market in Germany.

In a post on X, the AP shared an article with the title, “At least 2 dead and 60 hurt after a car drives into a German Christmas market in a suspected attack.”

“A car has driven into a group of people at a Christmas market in Germany,” the AP wrote in its post on X.

As Breitbart News’s Kurt Zindulka reported, a man, who is “reportedly from Saudi Arabia” drove a car through “a crowd of people at a Christmas market” in the city of Magdeburg.

The community notes for the AP’s post on X explains:

“A car has driven” implies the car drove itself, which is factually incorrect. A man from Saudi Arabia intentionally drove the car into the Christmas market as a terror attack.

Several people responded to the AP’s post on X, questioning “who was driving the car” and criticizing the establishment media for writing “headlines like this” instead of being honest.

“Who was driving the car?” Vice President-elect JD Vance asked in a post.

“A car,” Bryan Griffin, the communications director for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) wrote in a post. “All by itself.”

“The media likes to write headlines like this because instead of being honest about the driver being a terrorist, they hope you may just think it’s one of those evil Elon Musk self driving cars acting up again,” another person wrote in a post on X.

“‘A car has driven into a group of people’ might be one of the best possible examples of how the media has worked tirelessly to ensure that its importance and influence collapse,” Ian Miller, a writer with Outkick wrote.

“Common sense car control now!” Greg Price wrote in a post.