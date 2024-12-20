Car Plows Into German Christmas Market Crowd in Apparent Deliberate Attack

A car plowed into a crowd of people at a Christmas market in the German city of Magdeburg on Friday evening in an apparent deliberate attack.

Eyewitnesses claimed that a driver drove directly into a large group of people gathered in a Christmas market in Magdeburg in Central Germany.

According to spokesman for the local state government in Saxony-Anhalt, Matthias Schuppe, the incident was an intentional attack, broadcaster NTV reports.

The driver was immediately arrested, however, at the time of this reporting, his identity or possible motive remain unclear.

The German newspaper BILD reports that over 20 people were injured during the attack. It is currently unclear if anyone has died.

The paper also reported that police have cordoned off the Christmas market while they conduct a search for explosives.

Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff said: “This is a terrible event, especially now in the days before Christmas.”

This story is developing, more to follow…