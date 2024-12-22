Report: MSNBC to Slash Salaries of Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle

MSNBC personalities Joy Reid and Stephanie Ruhle will reportedly be taking pay cuts if they want to remain with the network as ratings plummet.

As first reported by the Ankler, the ReidOut and 11th Hour hosts have been in negotiation talks with MSNBC executives who want to cut their salaries.

The network’s ratings took a staggering 50 percent nosedive after President-elect Donald Trump won in November, then anchor Rachel Maddow reportedly agreed to reduce her annual salary from $30 million to $25 million over the next three years.

WATCH — Their Only Strategy? MSNBC Programming Spams “Abortion”:

On top of that, MSNBC president Rashida Jones is rumored to be planning an exit from the network after Trump re-enters office, journalist Oliver Darcy said, citing unnamed sources.

CNN’s Brian Stelter later said he confirmed the rumors with two other sources, though a spokesperson for Jones denied them:

Currently, Reid makes $3 million per year and Ruhle makes $2 million, according to Fox News.

It is unclear if they will accept pay cuts to keep their respective shows.