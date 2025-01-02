Democrat Influencers Gloat Over ‘Perfect Metaphor’ Cybertruck Explosion

Democrat social media influencers are gloating over the Tesla Cybertruck explosion at the Las Vegas Trump International Hotel that killed one and injured seven others.

The explosion, which took place on the morning of New Year’s Day in the valet area of the president-elect’s hotel, claimed the life of the driver, identified as 37-year-old active duty Army servicemember Matthew Livelsberger who served in the Green Berets.

The electric vehicle exploded just 15 seconds after Livelsberger pulled up in front of the hotel’s entrance, the Daily Mail reported.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill said the injuries sustained by seven bystanders were “minor,” and ABC News confirmed that the incident is being investigated as a “possible act of terror.”

Though there has been no established connection between Livelsberger and the New Orleans New Year’s Eve truck attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the Daily Mail reports that Jabbar, an Army veteran, reportedly served at one time at Fort Bragg, the same military base where the Cybertruck driver once served. It is not confirmed if they knew each other.

Despite the tragic, demoralizing event that took place in Las Vegas, leftwing outlet MediasTouch editor-in-chief Ron Filipkowski already used an image of the explosion as a meme to describe a “perfect metaphor heading into 2025”:

The post, which gained over 330,000 likes on X in less than 24 hours, also garnered heavy backlash from conservative influencers.

“Are you taking the loss so poorly that you’re now resorting to celebrating terrorism? You may want to delete this,” Republican activist Scott Presler wrote:

“Is the metaphor how your people are violent and plan to harm Trump & Elon? Isn’t that incitement of violence?,” political commentator Rogan O’Handley, better known online as DC Draino, said.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) also criticized Filipkowski:

“Ron, for the love of our country, take this post down. People died today due to two acts of terrorism, including the one in this photo. Inciting violence will only encourage more,” the congresswoman wrote.

Over on Facebook, popular leftist page “The Other 98%” posted this to its 7.1 million followers:

Tesla Cybertruck explodes at the entrance to Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. A perfect metaphor of the incoming administration Posted by The Other 98% on Wednesday, January 1, 2025

“Tesla Cybertruck explodes at the entrance to Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas. A perfect metaphor of the incoming administration,” the caption read.

Many of the commenters blamed Elon Musk for the explosion, with one woman writing that this is why he “wants regulations scaled back.”

While one person pointed out that the incident was “still being investigated” and that footage of the explosion “shows possible fireworks shooting off from inside the vehicle,” The Other 98% replied with “looks like the battery exploded to me.”

The Occupy Democrats page, which has over 10 million followers, also posted a meme calling the explosion a “metaphor” for the new year:

“Welcome to trump merica,” one commenter wrote.

“I honestly could not agree with the symbolism more,” said another.