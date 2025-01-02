Nolte: HuffPo Spreads Conspiracy Theory that ‘Trump Stokes Hate’ About NOLA Terror Attack

HuffPo’s absurd claim that incoming President Trump stoked hate about the New Year’s terrorist attack in New Orleans might qualify as the first anti-Trump conspiracy theory of 2025.

“Trump Stokes Hate With False Insinuations About New Orleans Truck Attack Suspect,” read the headline.

“The president-elect shared anti-immigrant misinformation moments after an inaccurate report from Fox News,” read the false sub-headline.

This stupid piece of hysteria is premised on this part of a Trump statement released (via Truth Social) Wednesday, not long after news of the terror attack hit:

When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true.

Trump later released a second statement that included this:

This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership. The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and corrupt, having spent all of their waking hours unlawfully attacking their political opponent, ME, rather than focusing on protecting Americans from the outside and inside violent SCUM that has infiltrated all aspects of our government, and our Nation itself. Democrats should be ashamed of themselves for allowing this to happen to our Country. The CIA must get involved, NOW, before it is too late. The USA is breaking down – A violent erosion of Safety, National Security, and Democracy is taking place all across our Nation. Only strength and powerful leadership will stop it.

Trump’s first statement was based on erroneous early reports that the vehicle used in the terror attack had recently crossed the border from Mexico. Turns out the truck was a rental and crossed the border in mid-November. Therefore, it likely wasn’t driven by the suspected dead terrorist (my favorite kind) at that time. Also, the suspected dead terrorist was an American citizen.

Fine, fine, fine… If you want to “fact check” Trump on that fine point, fire away. Good Job, Captain Miss-The-Point.

First off, it is simply nuts to claim Trump’s tweet “stokes hate” or that it is “anti-immigrant.” Calling for better border security is not stoking hate. Secondly, although the media refuse to make this distinction because they know it will cost them the argument, like any sane person, Trump is anti ILLEGAL immigrant, not anti-immigrant. Wasn’t it just a few days ago that Trump expressed his pro-LEGAL immigration position? Why, yes—yes, it was.

Secondly, it will be interesting to see who radicalized this alleged dead terror suspect. This ISIS ideology is not homegrown. It’s imported over our border in the form of people and online. If he was radicalized in his mosque, were those who influenced him born in America or were they imported like a cancer into our own society?

HuffPo isn’t trying to correct or fact-check Trump. HuffPo thinks it is still 2015 and it can use lies and racialized hysteria to make the debate about illegal immigration and protecting our borders into a race issue, so it becomes off-limits.

HuffPo wants America filled with illegals and does not care if they are murderers or terrorists. Just as long as they vote Democrat and pad the 2030 census to ensure blue states do not lose electoral votes or congressional seats as American citizens flee, terrorists and murderers will always be welcomed by HuffPo.

But these racial attacks no longer work. It is not 2015.

