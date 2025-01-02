Mosque Attended by New Orleans Terrorist Refers FBI Inquiries to CAIR

The mosque reportedly attended by New Orleans terrorist Shamsud Din Jabbar urged members to refer inquiries from the FBI to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

More than a dozen were killed and dozens wounded in the terror attack in the early hours of New Year’s Day on Bourbon Street, in which Jabbar drove a truck with an ISIS flag into a crowd of revelers.

Newsweek reported:

A mosque near the Houston home of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who police say carried out the New Year’s Day attack in New Orleans, has urged its congregation not to respond to media inquiries and to refer to other Islamic organizations if contacted by the FBI. In an Instagram story posted after the attacker’s identity was announced, the Masjid Bilal condemned what it said were “terrible acts.” It added, “If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR and ISGH,” referring to the Council on American-Islamic Relations and the Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

CAIR is a radical organization that has provided assistance to terrorists’ families in the past. As Breitbart News reported in 2015, the local branch of CAIR provided help to the families of the ISIS-affiliated terrorists who carried out a mass shooting against San Bernardino county employees (their colleagues) during a Christmas holiday party.

Breitbart News noted:

Last Friday, for example, Hussam Ayloush, director of CAIR’s Los Angeles chapter, told CNN that the United States was to blame for provoking the attack through foreign policies Muslims found objectionable: “Let’s not forget that some of our own foreign policy, as Americans, as the West, have fueled that extremism,” he told CNN, listing several policy grievances. Not content with acting as a mouthpiece for the terrorists’ perceived demands, CAIR offered legal assistance to the family of the terrorists, appearing in court earlier this week to help Farook’s sister, Saira Khan, who is “eagerly awaiting to obtain custody” of the six-month-old baby that he and his wife abandoned before their attack. CAIR issued a press release drawing attention to its role, almost as if legal assistance were a kind of death benefit offered to would-be terrorists, ensuring their children’s welfare.

Breitbart News has also noted:

In 2007-8, CAIR was named an unindicted co-conspirator in the terror financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development. That case, in turn, led the FBI to discontinue its work with the organization. In 2009, a federal judge ruled that the government “produced ample evidence to establish” the ties of CAIR with Hamas, the Palestinian terror organization. The United Arab Emirates labeled CAIR a terrorist organization in 2014 (a decision that the Obama administration opposed).

More recently, CAIR executive director Nihad Awad said that he was “happy” about the October 7, 2023, terror attacks in Israel.

Update: CAIR issued a statement on the New Orleans attack on Thursday morning:

We join the New Orleans Muslim community in extending our condolences to the families of those killed in the horrific, senseless and infuriating Bourbon Street attack. May God comfort the families of the victims, heal the injured and protect humanity from those who dare to commit such cowardly acts of mass violence. If reports that the perpetrator was a man with a history of drunk driving and spousal abuse who embraced Daesh are true, then his crime is the latest example of why cruel, merciless, bottom-feeding extremist groups have been rejected by the overwhelming majority of the Muslim world – from Islamic scholars, to mosques, to organizations, and to individual Muslims. We strongly denounce this crime, we stand in solidarity with the people of New Orleans, we encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward immediately, and we pray for a full recovery of those impacted by this crime.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of The Agenda: What Trump Should Do in His First 100 Days, available for pre-order on Amazon. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.