Nolte: Susan Collins Calls out New Yorker’s Fake News in Hegseth Hit-Piece

The New Yorker’s Jane Mayer, whose history of lying puts serial liars to shame, has now been called out by Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) for lying in the latest feckless attack against Pete Hegseth, incoming President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense.

The same Jane Mayer who vigorously defended serial-butt-grabber and disgraced former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) by smearing one of his alleged victims, has launched her own personal jihad against Hegseth by way of the *stretch* usual-usual unnamed sources *yawn* the fake media have been using against Republicans for decades.

From where I sit, the hysterical Mayer is on some Ahab-esque quest to prove the regime media still have the power and influence to use lies and innuendo to control political events. What she’s too bubbled and insulated to understand, though, is that those days are long over. In the legacy media’s quest to annihilate Trump, they told so many lies the public now trusts Trump more than them and they trust them not at all.

The corporate media attacks that at first scared us, then worried us, then angered us, then frustrated us, we no longer even pay attention to. Their ability to control the narrative with lies is gone.

Here’s the latest lie from Jane Mayer and the New Yorker…

Susan Collins, a moderate Republican from Maine, also declined an offer to meet with [Hegseth’s] alleged victim. Collins’s press secretary, Blake Kernen, confirmed the outreach but said that the senator believes that such allegations should be brought to the relevant committee—in this case, the Armed Services Committee—of which she is not a member.

Read that carefully.

Mayer claims that Collins’s own press secretary — who Mayer names — “confirmed” that Collins refused to meet with this anonymous accuser.

Confirmed, Jane Mayer tells us.

Con-freaken-firmed, y’all.

Sen. Collins, who is no MAGA-leader, responded by nuking the piece in three xweets…

“Contrary to the assertion in the New Yorker article, I never turned down a meeting with Mr. Hegseth’s accuser,” Collins wrote. “I was never contacted by her or her attorney.”

“I was approached by a third party about a meeting and I said that I would think about it. I never heard back from anyone after that,” she added. “As a general matter, allegations like this are best brought to the committees responsible for the nomination.”

She then adds the quote her office offered to the New Yorker that was not published (for obvious reasons)…

“The Senator received an inquiry from a third party about a potential meeting, There was no follow-up from them after the initial discussion,” the quote reads in part.

It’s all so feckless and desperate. Anyone with a sense of history or even a halfway decent memory would never have tried this tactic on Collins after it failed so dramatically with Brett Kavanaugh.

But this goes to a larger point, which is that Democrats and their allies in the corporate media and Deep State are flailing to find a way to be once again effective. Thankfully, after a decade of lie after lie after lie, no one’s listening. No one believes them anymore.

And as of now, they are proving they simply cannot adapt to a world where, with a single tweet, their hit piece is not only castrated but becomes the object of merciless ridicule.

