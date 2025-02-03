Nolte: CNN Primetime Viewership Crashes By Double Digits in January

Compared to January of last year, far-left CNN lost a whopping 14 percent of its already minuscule primetime audience.

Think of all the news that hit last month: the Los Angeles fires, a presidential inauguration, confirmation hearings… And CNNLOL’s ratings still took a sweet, sweet dive compared to January of last year.

“Year-to-year, CNN’s primetime numbers declined by -14% in total viewers and -5% in the demo. In total day, CNN was down by -9% and -7% in those respective categories,” reports AdWeek.

MSNBC did even worse as far as percentages but still draws more viewers than CNN. Hell, my butt could draw more viewers than CNN.

“Year-to-year, MSNBC was down -33% with total viewers during primetime and -41% in the primetime demo. During the total day, it declined -34% in total viewers and -42% in the demo,” per AdWeek.

Now get a load of Fox News:

“Looking at Fox News’ performance alongside January 2024, the network was up by +40% in total viewers and an impressive +61% in the demo during primetime,” AdWeek continues. “On the total day side, it was up by +53% and +70% in those respective categories.”

Here are the raw numbers for the month of January:

TOTAL PRIMETIME VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 2.781 million / 353,000

CNNLOL: 522,000 / 118,000

MSNBC: 734,000 / 63,000

TOTAL TOTAL DAY VIEWERS / DEMO VIEWERS

FOX NEWS: 1.916 million / 253,000

CNNLOL: 421,000 / 80,000

MSNBC: 506,000 / 45,000

All three news outlets improved over last month, the slow holiday month of December. That’s to be expected, especially when a new president enters office the following January.

Out of the top 15 shows for the month, Fox News grabbed 14 of those slots in January. The only outsider was MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow who came in at number 14 with 1.711 million, which is good relative to her MSNBC colleagues but still a huge comedown from when she competed with Fox News for the top spot in all of cable news.

The top show at Fox News in January was The Five, which averaged 4.765 million total viewers and an incredible 531,000 demo viewers.

To put that in perspective, The Five delivered more demo viewers than CNN delivered total primetime viewers.

The tallest midget at the CNN circus was Jake Tapper, who averaged only 638,000 viewers,

Fox News proves cable news is far from dead.

What’s dead is fake news.

