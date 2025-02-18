Media elites are calling for a national boycott of President Donald Trump in response to the Associated Press’s feud with the White House.

If the establishment media boycott Trump, networks would likely suffer financially, while their biased coverage would not seep into the national discussion and distort the president’s actions.

Americans’ trust in the establishment media to report current events “fully, accurately and fairly” plummeted to a record low in 2024, Gallup polling found in October.

The media elites’ outrage comes as the White House has remained disciplined and ideologically consistent in the wake of the Associated Press’ refusal to recognize the “Gulf of America” as the official name, which precipitated the White House barring the outlet from White House events.

“Nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday. “If we feel that there are lies being pushed by outlets in this room, we are going to hold those lies accountable.”

“This isn’t just about the Gulf of America,” White House deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich told Axios on Monday. “This is about AP weaponizing language through their stylebook to push a partisan worldview in contrast with the traditional and deeply held beliefs of many Americans and many people around the world.”

Budowich’s post underscores the AP’s decision to maintain a style guide that enforces far-left speech codes on political discourse. Those codes include characterizing black people as “Black” people, opposes describing people by their biological sex, and cancels the term “anchor babies.”

Many media elites, reacting to the AP’s feud, are calling for a national boycott of Trump.

“News outlets then must rally to the cause, by offering supportive statements to the court hearing the case, writing op-Ed’s backing the AP, and, if necessary, refusing to cover presidential movements in solidarity, until Trump backs down,” Jim Acosta, a former CNN anchor, wrote on his Substack:

News organizations in Washington should be banding together to send the message that members of the press will determine how they cover the news. Not the White House. Not the man behind the Resolute Desk, no matter how he redraws the world’s maps. The presidential Sharpie is not mightier than the pen.

Jim Friedlich, CEO and executive director of the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, a nonprofit that owns the Philadelphia Inquirer, wrote in an opinion article that the establishment media must "commitment to collective action" against Trump: