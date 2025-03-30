Report: Daily Wire Lays Off Employees from Kids Department

Conservative news website the Daily Wire has reportedly laid off employees from its kids department, days after Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced he was stepping down as chief executive officer (CEO).

Kevin McCreary, who worked as the lead video editor for the Daily Wire’s kids department, claimed in a now-deleted post on X the news website had “laid off its entire kids department” including himself.

“The Daily Wire just laid off its entire kids department including myself,” McCreary claimed in his post. “So….I’m free to work, if you got anything for me.”

Will Sommer, a senior reporter with the Bulwark wrote in a post on X that a Daily Wire “spokesman” informed him that the Daily Wire had decided “to streamline and in some cases, reduce” its workforce.

“As part of our ongoing plan to better align resources with business priorities and growth areas, The Daily Wire has made the decision to streamline and in some cases, reduce some of our workforce,” the spokesman said, according to Sommer. “This decision was based on business needs and operational efficiencies. We are deeply grateful to our impacted employees for their contributions and are providing them with severance and career transition support.”

Axios reported in March 2022 that the Daily Wire was planning to pour “a minimum of $100 million” into children’s entertainment over the course of three years.

Per the outlet, the Daily Wire investing roughly $100 million into children’s entertainment was “in response to Disney’s positioning on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill.”

The outlet noted that while the Daily Wire “started as a conservative media outlet,” it has moved into entertainment.

In February 2022, Boreing told the outlet that the Daily Wire’s “12-month revenue hit $100 million for the first time” at the start of the year, an increase from $65 million “for the full year in 2020,” Axios reported.

This news comes after Boreing revealed that he was stepping down from his role as co-CEO with the Daily Wire to “focus full-time on creative projects for the company.”

Per the Daily Wire, Boreing co-founded “the company in 2015 alongside Ben Shapiro and Caleb Robinson.” Robinson was reported to be taking over the role as “full-time CEO.”

In a statement, Boreing expressed confidence that the Daily Wire’s “world-class executive team” would “thrive” in taking the company “to the next level under” Robinson’s leadership.

“When Ben, Caleb, and I founded The Daily Wire in 2015, we set out to build an institution,” Boreing said in a statement. “I’m enormously proud of our team, of our many battles, and of the successes we’ve achieved together over the last decade. And we’re just getting started.”