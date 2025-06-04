Nolte: Media Fail — Trump Tops Obama’s Job Approval Rating

More voters approve of the job President Trump is doing than approved of the job former President Barry Obama was doing on this same day during Barry’s second term.

How do you like those apples-to-apples?

On this same day during his own second term (June 4, 2013), Obama’s average job approval rating was 47.1 percent. Today, exactly 12 years later, during Trump’s second term, The Donald enjoys an average approval rating of 47.5 percent.

Trump is also scoring better than former President George W. Bush did on this same day during Bush’s second term (June 4, 2005), 45.9 percent for Bush compared to 47.5 percent for Trump.

This is yet more proof of just how little power the corporate media have to shape and manipulate public opinion. The love-fest for Barry Obama was 24/7. The fake media treated Barry like a rock star boyfriend, not a politician. On the flip-side, this same media treat Trump like a rapist and stalker.

Normal People just aren’t listening anymore. They know the regime media is 1) biased towards Democrats and 2) willing to tell any lie available to protect Democrats and demonize Republicans. So, when the media launch a 24/7 hate-jihad against Trump, those two truths are taken into account by the public, which lessens the media’s influence to a fraction of what it once was.

You have to remember that Obama was the media’s godhead, everything they wanted in a president. They saw him as infallible, worthy of their open worship, and all that is good and decent in a human being. Obama is a radical leftist, he was young, good-looking, and above all, black. The media simply adored him, He could do no wrong.

Trump is everything they hate, and he not only won reelection against billions of corporate dollars in media propaganda, but he is also currently more popular than their godhead.

It is a striking turn of events for the corporate media, one I did not expect to live long enough to witness. All that love directed at Obama. All that hate directed at Trump–the lies, hoaxes, and hysteria. And look at the results. Few things make me happier than the demoralization of the regime media.

