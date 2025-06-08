President Donald Trump complimented Breitbart News White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson while taking questions from reporters Sunday, saying he loves him and adding that Breitbart News is a “great group.”

Trump’s compliment came after Gilbertson asked Trump if he thought Democrats would “be able to win an election” if they kept supporting illegal aliens over law enforcement. Gilbertson’s question comes as pro-migration, anti-ICE riots have broken out in Los Angeles, California, over the weekend.

“Do you think if Democrats continue to side with illegal aliens over law enforcement that they’ll ever be able to win a national election again?” Gilbertson asked Trump.

“I love this guy….I think….that is a great….who are you with?” Trump responded.

“Breitbart News,” Gilbertson responded.

“That’s a great group, Breitbart,” Trump said. “Great group. I think that you’re going to see some very strong law and order.”

As Breitbart News reported in March, Trump also told Gilbertson that he loved him after Gilbertson asked a “question about the Democrats’ terrible antics” during his joint address before Congress, and if the Democrats’ behavior “shows just how out of touch they are with the American people.”

Trump also told Gilbertson in March that he “really liked” his questions and was familiar with his name.