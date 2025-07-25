The planet continues to heal with the glorious news that serial liar Philip Bump, the insufferable Catherine Rampell, and thin-skinned crybaby Jonathan Capehart have all been schlonged and will no longer stain the fewer and fewer pages of the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post.

“Some professional news,” wrote Rampell on X Wednesday. “After 11 years of columnizing at WaPo, I’m taking the buyout.”

Here’s a look at Rampell’s willingness to scrape along the dirty ground to find favor with the Democrat elite:

Rampell says that in a few months she’ll be working part time at MSNBC on the weekends, which, coincidentally, is the same shift Kamala Harris never worked at McDonald’s.

This is Jonathan Capehart’s third Trump-era schlonging. Earlier this year, this fascist lost his weekend MSNBC show and stepped down from the Washington Post’s editorial board in a snit. Now he’s taken the full buyout and is out entirely at the Post.

My favorite schlonging of the week, by far, is the end of the national career of craven serial liar Philip Bump, who also took the buyout, which means, Bye, you are out. The disgrace Bump was willing to heap on himself and the Post to protect the left was nothing short of glorious. He was utterly shameless. Here’s a quick list…

Bump actually claimed Trump was wrong about the absolute fact that Democrats run America’s most violent cities.

In 2015, Bump claimed America had a mass shooting every week for over two years.

Bump said that in a world of over a billion Muslims, the fact that 14 percent support ISIS is good news, so we should not restrict immigration.

Naturally, Bump deceived his dumb readers with the ludicrous claim that “Trump’s authoritarianism” was behind CBS’s firing of Stephen Colbert (who makes $15 million a year, was given ten months’ notice, and whose Late Show lost CBS $40 million per year going back to at least 2021).

Bump’s final column for the Post was more Orange Hitler, was the same column these clowns have been writing and rewriting since 2015—something the medical community now defines as Jonah Goldberg Syndrome.

These three are only the latest. Those also schlonged out of the Post this year include Ann Telnaes, David Shipley, Ruth Marcus, Eugene Robinson, Joe Davidson, and Jennifer Rubin.

The reason for this wonderful exodus is simple. These entitled crybabies believe they should be overpaid to write whatever they like, even as the Post loses $100 million a year. Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos might be worth hundreds of billions, but come on. That can’t continue just so a bunch of pampered elites can use the Post as their personal anti-Trump journal.

So after the 2024 election, Bezos announced an editorial change. Going forward, the Post will defend personal liberty and free markets. Obviously, collective-minded leftists despise personal liberty, so they all quit. When your only goal is to impose Stalinist rule over every American—force us to live in shitty cities to have sex with transvestites while illegal aliens run the police force, the medical community mutilates children who manage to escape abortion, and privileged white women expose our kids to gay porn in godless public schools — the last thing you want is personal liberty.

So they’re gone, and that is a grand and glorious thing because we know what their next stop is: a town called Obscurity as they disappear into the growing pile of Substack’s disgraced ”journalists” (or some weekend MSNBC show) never to be heard from by Normal People again.

Tee hee.

Don’t get too excited, though. The Post still employs some harridan appropriately named Karen Attiah. Karen sure loves her some Hamas and hates her some white women.

An updated list of the Trump-era schlonging…

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.