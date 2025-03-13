Nolte: Far-left NY Times Slashes Third of Editorial Board

The far-left New York Times has cut four of 13 members of its editorial board. Replacements, if any, have not yet been announced.

“The publication recently offered … Mara Gay, Brent Staples, Jesse Wegman and Farah Stockman — new [writing] jobs elsewhere in the opinion pages and the Times’ newsroom, or buyout packages if they want to leave,” reports the far-left Semafor.

Publisher AG Sulzberger, opinion editor Kathleen Kingsbury, and deputy editor Patrick Healy might eventually replace these four with other opinion editors. Semafor adds that the thinking goes like this: The Times would like “fewer people on staff who solely write editorials” and believe that “publishing fewer, higher-quality editorials … will lead to more audience attention.”

So if your names are Mara, Brent, Jesse, and Farah and the Times just said you’ve been bumped so the paper can get publish “higher-quality editorials,” I’m no business manager, but you might to accept that buy out.

Weren’t the yuppie villains in Animal House named Mara, Brent, Jesse, and Farah?

This approach has already cost the Times Paul Krugman, who says he self-deported from the Times in January after 25 years because of a chronic buttache caused by Trump’s triumphant reelection because the Times began interfering with his always wrong columns and wanted to cut his always wrong column count from three a week to just one.

For whatever reason, the Times is also considering interfering with weighing in on local political races around the country, including endorsements. As a Republican, I would like to encourage that.

You know what this smells like to me…? A bunch of bullshit to cover up budget cuts.

That might be unfair. After all, the Times is one of the few legacy media outlets making money, but not from its news. It’s the lifestyle crap attracting all those foo foo subscribers. The New York Times is basically HGTV with a news section now. What the Times has lost is its influence over public opinion and deciding what the daily news narrative will be.

My job is to cover the news, and there was a time when I became familiar with pretty much everyone on the New York Times editorial board. You had to be. What they said mattered. Not anymore. These four getting the boot…? I have no idea who they are. Well, Mara Gay rang a bell, but only because of her impressive math skills.

Maybe the Times will hire editorial writers Normal People actually want to read, people who make sense.

But how are they going to do that when the true editors-in-chiefs over there are the radical leftists subscribers who will cancel their subscription should a single word make them uncomfortable?

After the death of advertising, news outlets could only survive via subscriptions. At the same time the advertising apocalypse happened, the Times went insane with Russia Collusion Hoaxes, identity politics, and all this gay crap, which cost them Normal People subscribers. They cannot afford to offend their delicate customer base of Marxists.

Something else that proves how little the Times matters nowadays is how little news the axing of a third of the editorial department made.

