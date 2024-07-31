Nolte: Norah O’Donnell Exiting ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor Desk

After five years mostly in third place, Norah O’Donnell is leaving the CBS Evening News.

“After this year’s election, I’ve decided I will be leaving my role as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News to take on a new position at the network,” she wrote to her staff. “We just celebrated an amazing five years together. I love what I do, and I am so fortunate to work with the best journalists and people in the business.”

The once venerable evening newscast anchored by Walter Cronkite for 20 years and then Dan Rather for another 14 has never recovered from the black eye of what became known as Rathergate. In the heat of the 2004 presidential election between Sen. John Kerry (D-MA) and incumbent Republican President George W. Bush, Dan Rather and CBS News used phony documents to claim Bush had gone AWOL from his time with the Texas Air National Guard. To the network’s great disgrace, Rather’s hoax was debunked online by everyday bloggers who almost immediately realized the documents were created by Microsoft Word and could not have possibly come from an early 1970s-era typewriter.

After Rather was asked to leave the CBS anchor chair, former Face the Nation anchor Bob Schieffer stepped in from 2005-2006. Then came Katie Couric’s disastrous 2006-2011 run. Harry Smith arrived for part of 2011, followed by Scott Pelly from 2011-2017, followed by Anthony Mason for six months, followed by someone named Jeff Glor from 2017-2019, followed by a couple months of rotating hosts, followed by O’Donnell.

O’Donnell will stay with CBS doing other stuff.

The far-left Variety reports:

CBS News has not named a replacement for O’Donnell. Among those who could be viewed as potential replacements are Margaret Brennan, the “Face The Nation” moderator, or Major Garrett, the Washington correspondent both of whom sometimes fill in when O’Donnell is off or on assignment; James Brown, the “NFL Today” moderator and CBS News special correspondent, who also fills in on occasion; or weekend anchors Jericka Duncan or Adriana Diaz.

Like it matters.

The new boss is always the same as the old boss.

Everyone bends over to accept the Democrat Party talking points. Everyone lies. The song will always remain the same:

