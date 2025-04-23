Nolte: Disgraced Crybaby ’60 Minutes’ Executive Producer Resigns in a Snit

Crybaby and documented serial liar Bill Owens announced his resignation Tuesday as executive producer of the disgraced far-left 60 Minutes.

I voted for this.

Owens announced his exit in a memo to the disgraced, far-left 60 Minutes staff where he whined over how he “would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it” or make “independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes.”

Maybe it’s just me, but maybe the guy responsible for damaging the 60 Minutes brand more than any human being not named Dan Rather could use a little oversight.

After all, it was under Bill Owens’ leadership that 60 Minutes straight-up lied to the American people about Hunter Biden’s laptop being “Russian disinformation,” lied about the lab leak, lied about the USAID staff cuts, engaged in the deliberate and malicious editing of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the oh-so benevolent editing of Kamala Harris — not to mention their fascist demands for political censorship and brownnosing of anyone on the political left.

If I published that much disinformation here at Breitbart, no one would have to fire me. I’d resign in shame.

Bill Owens doesn’t need oversight — this irredeemable serial liar needs a keeper, a minder, and an injection of integrity.

“So, having defended this show — and what we stand for — from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward,” Owens added in his self-regarding memo.

Apparently, no one told Bill that the best way to defend his show is not to be caught serially lying.

He added, “The show is too important to the country [wankity-wankity-wank], it has to continue, just not with me as the Executive Producer.” He then praised CBS News chief Wendy McMahon, claiming she “has always had our back, and agrees that 60 Minutes needs to be run by a 60 Minutes producer.”

This entitled, lying, left-wing fake news addict won’t come out and say it, but what he’s really upset over is that Shari Redstone, who has a controlling interest in CBS’s parent company, and therefore CBS, and therefore CBS News, is daring to do what Bill Owens and Wendy McMahon won’t, which is say, You’re killing our brand with all this fake news, so let’s get a handle on it.

But Owens and McMahon want to continue raping the 60 Minutes/CBS brand to further their fascist political agendas, which means continuing to lie without fear of any accountability, especially from within the company.

President Trump has — so far successfully — sued CBS for billions after Bill Owens and 60 Minutes engaged in election interference with the Kamala Harris edit. The most recent reports say this case is in arbitration.

CBS will be lucky to walk away from this with its broadcast license. Why should a network dedicated to misleading and dividing the American people have access to our free air waves? CBS shouldn’t.

And so, we can now add Bill Owens to our ever-growing list of Regime Media elites who have committed career suicide or just plain given up due to Trump Derangement Syndrome — Yes, 20 self-deportations:

I hereby dub this glorious phenomenon as … The Schlonging.

