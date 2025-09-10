Nolte: Far-left Wall Street Journal Finally Covers NC Train Stabbing… as ‘MAGA Talking Point’

The far-left Wall Street Journal finally found the Charlotte, NC, train stabbing worth covering, but only as a “MAGA talking point.”

This is really something coming from an outlet that identifies as a “newspaper”:

A good-faith search of the Wall Street Journal site confirmed that, although the story has made headlines since the weekend, this is the outlet’s first story touching it. “Woman’s Stabbing Death Becomes MAGA Talking Point,” reads the print headline.

“Conservative political figures, including Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, have shared footage of the deadly attack and used it to paint Democrats as ‘soft on crime,’” the Journal whines.

Then the Journal accidentally condemns itself…

“On Monday, nearly three weeks after the fatal stabbing and as it gained national attention…” which the Journal ignored until Tuesday, then decided the story was nothing more than a MAGA talking point.

Here’s the real headline the Journal chose not to print… The Journal goes on to report that Charlotte’s Democrat mayor, Vi Lyles has “called for bipartisan legislation to stop repeat offenders who, she said, don’t face consequences for their actions.” Then she admitted, “What we know is that his was a tragic failure by the courts and magistrates.”

How in the hell is the headline not: Mayor Admits Fatal Train Stabbing ‘Tragic Failure’ of System ???

Iryna Zarutska was slaughtered because Democrats deliberately created a judicial system that releases violent criminals back on the streets. That’s why this beautiful 23-year-old woman is dead. The man accused of murdering her in cold blood is who he is. The Democrat-run system in Charlotte’s Mecklenburg County knew what he was and still released him onto an unsuspecting public.

They had him.

They knew what he was capable of.

They still let him go multiple times.

Iryna Zarutska’s murder was not only easily preventable… it was predictable. No one could predict it would be her, but based on the suspect’s background, he was the equivalent of a werewolf — and it was only a matter of time before he ripped someone to shreds just because.

The regime media do not want to cover this obscenity in the way it should be covered — as one of those incidents that crystallizes a systemic failure — because it makes their Democrat Party look bad and aids and abets President Trump’s righteous push to quell a violent crime crisis in Democrat-run cities as he has done in Washington, DC.

The Wall Street Journal and Axios and the like think making an issue of this poor girl’s murder is not only worse than the murder, but worse than the stupid and dangerous Democrat Party’s soft-on-crime policies that caused this predictable murder and countless other preventable victims: cashless bail, district attorneys who refuse to prosecute, turning felonies into misdemeanors, and this entire defund the police mentality.

Reducing violent crime is easy. You lock up violent criminals. Yes, it’s that easy. It really is.

Everyone deserves a fair trial and vigorous defense. The bleeding heart liberal in me believes that, believes it is better that 100 guilty people go free than one innocent person go to prison. But once that person is convicted, and we know that they are capable of violence, sexual crimes, or have committed serial felonies, you throw away the key. Period.

Mayor Lyles, who just won the Democrat mayoral primary and will likely win reelection, said of this stabbing: “We will never arrest our way out of issues such as homelessness and mental health.”

Yes, actually, we can arrest our way out of these issues. In fact, it is not only easy to arrest our way out of these problems, that is the only way to end these problems.

But the Wall Street Journal doesn’t care about a butchered woman or saving the next butchered woman. It cares only about its status among the corrupt and degenerate elite.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.