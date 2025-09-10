Nolte: MSNBC Releases Pathetic Apology After Matthew Dowd Claimed Charlie Kirk Brought It on Himself

Far-left MSNBC released a pathetic apology on Wednesday night after its network’s senior political analyst, Matthew Dowd, said that Charlie Kirk’s “hate” was responsible for his own shooting.

Appearing on MSNBC’s afternoon program, anchor Katy Tur said, “Matthew, I’m going to bring you in on this. Talk to me about the environment. You know, we are, there are reports of exactly what happened are not confirmed yet. But talk to me about the environment in which a shooting like this happens.”

First, the hate-filled Dowd trolled Kirk’s loved ones and supporters by being deliberately absurd with the suggestion that Kirk might have been shot by one of his own supporters firing off a gun. Then he blamed Kirk for being a hater who had brought hate on himself:

Yeah. And again, I emphasize what you just emphasized, we don’t know any full details of this. We don’t know if this was a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration, so we have no idea about this. But following up with what was just said, he’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech, or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to hateful thoughts, lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that’s the environment we’re in, that people just-, you can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have, and then saying these awful words, and then not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.

Charlie Kirk never said anything “hateful.” He stood up for what he believed in, he preached peaceful debate, and he practiced peaceful debate. And that’s all he was doing when they murdered him. Good heavens, he was doing the most American and peaceful thing of all: engaging in an open and civil dialogue with those who disagreed with him.

Dowd is hilariously transparent with his soft bearing as he buries Kirk in a black poison to hide the truth we all know is coming: that this was a political assassination to stop a young man the left could not stop in the political arena. They needed to shut him up because he was kicking their figurative asses in the war of ideas. Charlie Kirk was a happy warrior who shouted the truth, who bravely debated all comers, and who, in doing so, attracted young people in unprecedented numbers to the conservative and MAGA cause.

They assassinated him because that’s what the political left does when they lose elections—turn to violence, knowing they can when they have smooth-talking monsters like Dowd with access to monstrous outlets like MSNBC. The bitch had it coming—that’s their narrative.

Let’s get back to MSNBC’s apology…

When you consider all the vile things said on MSNBC, it is noteworthy that the degenerate outlet decided it needed to apologize for Dowd’s words. Here’s the statement from MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler:

During our breaking news coverage of the shooting of Charlie Kirk, Matthew Dowd made comments that were inappropriate, insensitive and unacceptable. We apologize for his statements, as has he. There is no place for violence in America, political or otherwise.

Why?

Why would MSNBC apologize for this?

Anyone who’s spent more than an hour with MSNBC knows that HATE is their stock-in-trade, that smearing and dehumanizing their enemies on the political right as racists, Nazis, and fascists is their business plan.

So why apologize now?

I’ll tell you why…

MSNBC might not know how everything is about to change, but MSNBC knows it is; that the political assassination of a 31-year-old husband and father has crossed an invisible line and that nothing will ever be the same.

MSNBC knows its 24/7 smears and lies about how dangerous Donald Trump and the MAGA movement have resulted in a cold-blooded assassination, and that now a reckoning is coming.

That’s why MSNBC apologized.

MSNBC is scared shitless, and…

MSNBC should be scared shitless.

What this reckoning will look like, I can’t say. I only know it will be ruthless, relentless, peaceful, and led by a president who has no fear of these degenerate bastards.

Maybe Trump will finally blacklist CNN, CBS, NBC, and the rest?

Maybe no one in the administration will ever do business with them again?

Maybe it’s time to stop being friendly with fuckers like Van Jones, who just hours before the assassination, sat on a national cable news network and falsely smeared Kirk as racist?

Maybe Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will never call on the bastards again or return their calls?

Maybe every elected Republican official in America will say ENOUGH, and stop validating by appearing on leftist outlets that deliberately stoke violence against us?

This racist-sexist-crazy-fascist-Nazi-Hitler-threat-to-democracy shit has to stop. It needed to stop in 2017 when a Bernie Sanders supporter, fed by media lies about Republicans taking away everyone’s healthcare, shot up a baseball field full of Republican House members. But that wasn’t enough to turn Republican gerbils into men.

Charlie Kirk’s ruthless assassination will be remembered as a line drawn in history.

Everything changed this afternoon. One way or another, a reckoning for the media, Democrats, and the organized left is coming.

The relentless, 24/7 fire hose of dehumanization aimed at conservatives by the regime media must stop.

And if our elected Republicans won’t do it, we’ll find new Republicans.

