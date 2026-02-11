Nolte: CBS News Staffers Grab Buyouts Ahead of Coming Layoffs

Staffers at the far-left CBS Evening News are scooping up buyouts ahead of expected layoffs, reports the New York Post.
“About a quarter of ‘CBS Evening News’ staffers eligible for buyouts have chosen the option ahead of impending layoffs under editor in chief Bari Weiss,” reports the New York Post. “Eleven staffers opted for buyouts, which were only offered to non-unionized employees,” along with no fewer than “six producers out of the show’s total of roughly 20,” the report adds.
CBS News editor in chief, Bari Weiss, who continues to lie about reforming the corrupt outlet, told staffers last year to expect massive layoffs even after CBS News owner Skydance wiped out 1,000 total jobs, including 100 at CBS News.
Looks like more job cuts are coming, and that’s a wonderful thing because the fewer people who hate us that are in the media, the better.
Why should I feel bad when the people who contributed to this are losing their jobs…?
- Melania’ Doc Is a Box Office Flop Hoax
- The Rural America Can’t Live Without NPR/PBS Hoax
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
You have to be insane or pro-lying to oppose these CBS and Washington Post bloodbaths.
To me, seeing the people responsible for that list, which is far from complete, lose their jobs is no different from seeing a bad cop lose his job.
Bad cops need to go. Bad “journalists” need to go.
Good riddance to both.
