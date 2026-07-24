Investigation: Secret Service Agent on JD Vance’s Detail Suspected of Leaking Travel Info to Reporters

A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President JD Vance’s security detail is suspected of leaking information to reporters regarding the government official’s travel, prompting an investigation, according to CNN.

The outlet’s article published Thursday cited a person who was familiar with the matter, noting the agency confirmed the information in a statement.

According to Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi, “A member of the Vice Presidential Protective Division is the subject of an administrative investigation, and potential criminal inquiry, involving allegations of compromising operational and information security. While we will not comment on the specifics of this matter, one principle is unequivocal: any conduct that undermines the trust and confidence between a protectee and their protective detail is fundamentally incompatible with our mission and will not be tolerated.”

He also said, “Any conduct that potentially threatens the safety of a protectee will not be tolerated.”

The agent is “suspected of having been a source for a recent story on MS NOW about agents on Vance’s security detail dismayed by the purported burden the vice president’s personal travel schedule has placed on his security team. As part of its coverage, MS NOW also described Vance’s planned travel, including flying with his son on a Marine Corps helicopter to a golf lesson — plans that were later aborted,” the CNN article read.

Breitbart News said recently that a group of New York Times reporters were issued subpoenas once the newspaper reported on security concerns and a lack of security features pertaining to the new Air Force One.

The news surrounding the Secret Service and Vance came after a suspect was taken into custody once police were called to the vice president’s Cincinnati home in January. Some reports said windows had allegedly been broken with a hammer, per Breitbart News. However, the outlet noted the family did not appear to be at home when the incident happened.

According to AFP, Vance has previously spoken highly of the agents who work with his family.

“The Secret Service has said it is dealing with an unprecedented number of threats against the people it protects, including President Donald Trump, who has escaped several assassination attempts,” the article continued.

Vance and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth baby on Sunday.