Newsmax Buys Historic Miami Anti-Communist Radio Station from Soros-Linked Network

Radio industry outlets reported this weekend, and the Newsmax network confirmed on Monday, that Newsmax Radio LLC purchased two major Miami radio stations — WAQI Radio Mambí and WQBA — from Latino Media Network, an organization with ties to left-wing political entities whose purchase of the historic anti-communist stations caused an uproar in 2022.

Both radio stations had for decades broadcast anti-communist talk radio programs for the local Hispanophone listenership, which is a plurality Cuban and Cuban-American. Radio Mambí in particular was known for hosting popular conservative radio personalities and giving a platform to conservative and anti-communist ideas. Organizations advocating for freedom for Cuba from its communist dictatorship heralded Radio Mambí in 2022 as a critical pillar of the Miami community’s political ecosystem and expressed concern that its takeover by an organization with left-wing associations would dilute, or potentially silence, those voices.

In the years since the Latino Media Network takeover, WQBA ceased broadcasting original programming in 2025, instead broadcasting content from Radio Martí, a government-backed Cuban-American news agency. Radio Mambí, meanwhile, lost much of its most popular talent, who departed following the 2022 takeover. Its owners had reportedly planned to end Spanish-language conservative talk programming in 2025 but ultimately kept some limited original content, leaving the station with a shadow of its former prominence.

The Newsmax network, which currently produces radio programming but does not own its own stations, could potentially change the fate of the networks yet again. According to Radio Insight, the FCC documentation indicates that Newsmax will pay $1.26 million for WAQI (Radio Mambí) and $540,000 for WQBA. Latino Media Network purchased the two stations as part of a package alongside 16 other stations for $60 million in 2022.

Newsmax made the purchase official in a statement on Monday, calling it “a significant investment in South Florida and a renewed commitment to serving one of America’s most vibrant and influential Hispanic communities.”

“Radio Mambí is an institution,” Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said in a statement. “For decades, it has been the voice of a community that understands the value of freedom because it has fought to preserve it. We are honored to continue that tradition and ensure Radio Mambí remains a trusted source of news, information, and conversation for generations to come.”

Newsmax described its plans for the stations as working to “restore and enhance” them, as well as grow their reach to become “part of the national conversation.”

The massive $60 million investment in radio stations nationwide by Latino Media Network made news across the county in 2022 while it particularly enraged the Spanish-speaking population of Miami, which questioned the intentions of the group. Many of the stations were previously owned by Univisión-Televisa, whose content often leaned left and whose ownership had already significantly damaged the network upon taking over in 2017.

The origins of Latino Media Network caused concern that this would no longer be the case. The new organization was launched by Stephanie Valencia and Jess Morales Rocketto, both of whom worked with former President Barack Obama and boast long resumes in the left-wing political sphere. The Network reportedly raised $80 million for the 18 radio station purchases from sources including Lakestar Finance, an investment fund reportedly affiliated to Soros Fund Management.

In an interview about the purchases in 2022, Valencia cited concerns about alleged “disinformation” as part of the drive behind the plan to establish a robust radio presence.

“Latinos are constantly trying to navigate the ocean of information. In some cases that is disinformation, in some cases that is very one-sided communication,” Valencia told Florida network WLRN-FM. “In the Latino community radio still plays such an important part, and in places like Florida it obviously plays a critically important part.”

Valencia suggested that the purchased networks would shift away from conservative content towards “balanced journalism.”

The transfer of the stations, particularly Radio Mambí, prompted outraged protests in Miami featuring listeners demanding the FCC move to pause the sale.

Cuban-American community leaders organized a press conference in which they condemned compromising the integrity of Radio Mambí programming.

“Latino Media Network is a newly formed business venture led and controlled by social activists who espouse a leftist progressive ‘woke’ political agenda,” Silvia Iriondo, the head of the Mothers Against Repression in Cuba, denounced at the time. “We have genuine grounded concerns over the silencing and marginalization of radio stations that have historically stood as voices of advocacy for freedom in Cuba and in denunciation of the crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Communist regime in our beloved island.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also weighed in on the situation, running ads on the affected stations against their sale.

The FCC nonetheless allowed the sale of the stations to go through, leading to a loss in major talent for Radio Mambí and all original content for WQBA.

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