Some 237,000 customers are without power in Kentucky and Tennessee in the aftermath of catastrophic tornadoes that ripped through numerous states in America’s heartland.

As of 11:20 a.m. Saturday PowerOutage.us reported 144,842 customers in Tennessee and 92,795 customers in Kentucky were without power. In Indiana, 75,425 were without power, and another 21,330 and 13,446 were without power in Arkansas and Illinois, respectfully.

Over 600k electric customers are without power across the USA. Due to two large storm systems impacting different sections of the nation. Check out https://t.co/kJ0OPcOSrS for #PowerOutage data. [2021-12-11 10:30 AM EST] pic.twitter.com/yfK0dhNYB6 — PowerOutage.us (@PowerOutage_us) December 11, 2021

Keep away from power lines. Stay at least 35 feet away from fallen power lines and anything they are touching. Call 911 and let them know. More power outage safety: https://t.co/EXcullhOkf pic.twitter.com/hSX23YdwrV — American Red Cross of Tennessee (@RedCrossTN) December 11, 2021

In Kentucky alone, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) indicated at least 50 people were killed by tornadoes and extreme weather, per ABC News.

BREAKING: At least 50 people killed in Mayfield, KY in ovenight tornado, per Gov. Beshear. 📸: Angela Robinson, @WLKY viewer pic.twitter.com/Q9dVUq9s86 — Julie Dolan (@WLKYJulie) December 11, 2021

A tornado struck a candle factory in Mayfield, KY where 110 people were working, the AP reports, citing Beshear. “We believe our death toll from this event will exceed 50 Kentuckians and probably end up 70 to 100,” the governor said.

Drone video from Western Ky state Senator Whitney Westerfield, capturing daylight video from damage to the courthouse in downtown #Mayfield, Kentucky from Friday's overnight tornadoes. pic.twitter.com/l0g6JEiMVA — Mario Anderson (@MarioAndersonTV) December 11, 2021

In Edwardsville Illinois, about 25 miles east of St Louis, an Amazon factory was walloped. The roof caved in and a wall spanning about 100-yards tumbled to the ground, per the AP.

This is all that's left of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois after a tornado struck the building, in what's being described as a 'mass casualty event' by officials. Several tornadoes struck a number of US states overnight, with reports of more than 50 people killed. pic.twitter.com/AG2RDadwb3 — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) December 11, 2021

One death was confirmed in the incident and two were transported via helicopter to St. Louis area hospitals, Edwardsville Police Chief Mike Fillback said, per the outlet. Fillback did not know their conditions.

The AP reports:

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the damage was caused by straight-line storms or a tornado, but the National Weather Service office near St. Louis reported “radar-confirmed tornadoes” in the Edwardsville area at around the time of the collapse. About 30 people who were in the building were taken by bus to the police station in nearby Pontoon Beach for evaluation. Early Saturday, rescue crews were still sorting through the rubble. Fillback said the process could take several more hours. Cranes and backhoes were brought in to help move debris.

Amazon Spokesperson Richard Rocha told KMOV, “The safety and well-being of our employees and partners is our top priority right now. We’re assessing the situation and will share additional information when it’s available.”