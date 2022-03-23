Deadly Tornado Barrels Through New Orleans Metro Area — 1 Dead, Multiple Injuries

Homes are damaged after a tornado swept through, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Arabi, La. A tornado flipped cars, ripped off rooftops and deposited a house in the middle of a street in the New Orleans area, part of a storm front that caused damage in places as it blew …
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert
Nick Gilbertson

At least one person was killed when a tornado wreaked havoc on the greater New Orleans metro area Tuesday, causing substantial damage just east of the city in Arabi.

The twister “touched down this evening in the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East communities” just before 8:00 p.m., New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell (D) said in a tweet Tuesday. It walloped Arabi in Saint Bernard Parish, which neighbors New Orleans Lower Ninth Ward, NOLA reported.

The national weather service said the tornado caused “at least EF3 damage,” meaning it was “severe” and brought strong winds between 136-165 MPH. 

Saint Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis said at least one person was killed in Arabi, but he did not delve into further details, according to NOLA. McInnis also said the natural disaster left some individuals trapped in their homes’ bathrooms.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff Jimmy Pohlmann said multiple people sustained injuries during the storm, with some of the injured being taken to area hospitals, NOLA reported.

The Associated Press reported:

Louisiana activated 300 National Guard personnel to clear roads and provide security and engineering support. They joined firefighters and others searching multiple structures to make sure no one had been left behind, said John Rahaim Jr., the parish’s homeland security director.

Michelle Malasovich of Arabi told the AP that her husband spotted the tornado coming from their front porch. She noted her lights suddenly began to flicker as she was texting relatives.

“It just kept getting louder and louder,” Malasovich said. She added that columns were missing from their porch and the windows to her Jeep were shattered when they assessed damage after the storm passed. She pointed out that her neighbors’ home ended up “in the middle of the street.”

Malasovich’s neighbors — a couple and their daughter, who is on a ventilator — were inside of their home when the tornado picked it up and dropped it in the street, neighbors, and officials told the AP.

McInnis told the outlet:

We had one rescue — a home that was actually picked up and came down in the middle of the street. A young girl was on a ventilator, her father was looking for firefighters to come help, come help. And they were already in there taking care of the young lady and she’s doing fine.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said preliminary information indicated an EF1 tornado also touched down in Lacombe, north of New Orleans, across Lake Pontchartrain. EF1 tornadoes bring winds between 86-110 MPH and are described as moderate, per the National Weather Service. 

The tornadoes were the product of a storm that had previously tracked through Texas and caused a series of tornadoes along Interstate 35 on Monday, prompting Gov. Greg Abbott (R) to declare a disaster in 16 of his state’s counties, the AP noted. Accuweather said the weather killed at least one person in Texas while injuring two dozen more.

Breitbart News reported on one shocking video showing a tornado spinning a pickup in circles in Elgin, Texas.

“The storms didn’t let up Tuesday as they moved deeper into Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama,” Accuweather reported. “At one point, nearly 100,000 customers across Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas were without power on Tuesday, according to PowerOutage.US.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.