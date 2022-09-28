Live Updates: Hurricane Ian to Make Landfall in Florida

This Satellite image provided by NASA on Sept. 26, 2022, shows Hurricane Ian pictured from the International Space Station just south of Cuba gaining strength and heading toward Florida. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, Sept. 28, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy …
NASA via AP
After a hurricane-free August, Florida is bracing for fierce storms and flooding as Hurricane Ian reaches landfall on the state’s southwest coast. Follow Breitbart News for live updates on this breaking story. All times eastern.

11:41 AM — Gov. DeSantis put some further perspective on the massive storm, warning that it is “strong as a large tornado” and to expect “strong winds, heavy rains and flooding.”

11:31 AM — The NHC is also warning of hurricane-force winds extending “well inland along the core” of the storm, along with “widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding” in portions of central Florida. There will also be “considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia, and coastal South Carolina.”

11:22 AM — Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw is addressing members of the establishment media who are salivating over the prospect of the storm serving as a “test” to the governor.

11:12 AM — The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 11 a.m. advisory has Hurricane Ian maintaining its status as a strong Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It warns of “catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 18 feet above ground level along with destructive waves” along the southwest Florida coastline “from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor.”

11:06 AM — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) held a brief press conference with linemen ahead of the storm’s landfall, who assured they are executing their plans as the storm approaches. The governor stated during his 7:30 a.m. press conference that the state has over 30,000 linemen ready to respond to the storm:

10:47 AM — Hurricane Ian has reached wind speeds just 2 mph shy of Category 5, per the Associated Press:

Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state’s heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at “highest risk” of a devastating storm surge.

U.S. Air Force hurricane hunters confirmed Ian gained strength over warm Gulf of Mexico water after battering Cuba, bringing down the country’s electricity grid and leaving the entire island without power. Ian was centered about 65 miles (105 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples at 7 a.m., swirling toward the coast at 10 mph (17 kph).

“This is going to be a nasty nasty day, two days,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said early Wednesday. “This is going to be a rough stretch.”

