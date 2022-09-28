Live Updates: Hurricane Ian to Make Landfall in Florida

After a hurricane-free August, Florida is bracing for fierce storms and flooding as Hurricane Ian reaches landfall on the state’s southwest coast. Follow Breitbart News for live updates on this breaking story. All times eastern.

11:41 AM — Gov. DeSantis put some further perspective on the massive storm, warning that it is “strong as a large tornado” and to expect “strong winds, heavy rains and flooding.”

As #HurricaneIan moves across the state, with more than 155 mph winds, this is as strong as a large tornado. Expect strong winds, heavy rains and flooding.



Listen to your local officials and follow @FLSERT for updates. pic.twitter.com/q4OP9pm3sW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 28, 2022

11:31 AM — The NHC is also warning of hurricane-force winds extending “well inland along the core” of the storm, along with “widespread, life-threatening catastrophic flooding” in portions of central Florida. There will also be “considerable flooding in southern Florida, northern Florida, southeastern Georgia, and coastal South Carolina.”

11 AM EDT 9/28 Key Messages for Hurricane #Ian. Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12-18 ft above ground level expected somewhere between Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor. Catastrophic wind damage is also beginning. Latest: https://t.co/tnOTyfOjMY pic.twitter.com/ueCnGSMEQE — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

11:22 AM — Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) Rapid Response Director Christina Pushaw is addressing members of the establishment media who are salivating over the prospect of the storm serving as a “test” to the governor.

Media talking point is Hurricane Ian is a “test” of @GovRonDeSantis. No – it’s a natural disaster; the governor is focused on saving lives. Stop politicizing! If you are genuinely curious about how Gov. DeSantis responds to emergencies, see Surfside 2021. We are in good hands 🙏🏼 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 28, 2022

Floridians' lives are in danger, so of course CNN is rooting for the hurricane. https://t.co/oHgZsO1XQD — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 28, 2022

11:12 AM — The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) 11 a.m. advisory has Hurricane Ian maintaining its status as a strong Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It warns of “catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 18 feet above ground level along with destructive waves” along the southwest Florida coastline “from Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor.”

Hurricane #Ian Advisory 24: Extremely Dangerous Eyewall of Ian Moving Onshore. Ian Will Cause Catastrophic Storm Surge, Winds, and Flooding in The Florida Peninsula Soon. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 28, 2022

11:06 AM — Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) held a brief press conference with linemen ahead of the storm’s landfall, who assured they are executing their plans as the storm approaches. The governor stated during his 7:30 a.m. press conference that the state has over 30,000 linemen ready to respond to the storm:

10:47 AM — Hurricane Ian has reached wind speeds just 2 mph shy of Category 5, per the Associated Press: