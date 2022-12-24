Over 1.5 Million Without Power on Christmas Eve During Winter Storm

Over 1.5 million were without power on Christmas Eve due to a winter storm sweeping much of the country, according to PowerOutage at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

The website, which tracks, records, and aggregates live power outage data across the United States, revealed that over one million people were without power just before noon on Christmas Eve.

The power outages, according to the website, are affecting the Southeast region of the United States the most, with approximately 566,200 outages. Within that area, nearly 370,000 were in North Carolina alone.

Power Outage tallied the outages per region:

South East… 566,200

New England… 362,911

South… 325,259

Mid-Atlantic… 210,734

Great Lakes… 24,366

Pacific… 20,028

MidWest… 1,850

Territories… 1,821

Mountain… 988

As Fox Weather noted, officials anticipated sub-zero temperatures, which are a major cause of power outages this time of year, to impact many areas in America. With the temperatures going so low, power outages this time of year are considered life-threatening.

On Saturday, the winter “bomb cyclone” will reportedly move out of the United States and into Canada. However, heavy snowfall and lingering winds are still expected to provide dangerously cold wind chills, which will be a major threat to those without power, and has the potential to contribute to more outages, Fox Weather reported.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.