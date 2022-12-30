A motorist stranded during the blizzard in New York is being praised for his heroic efforts to make sure others were safe.

Twenty-seven-year-old Jay Withey of Kenmore helped 24 people who were trapped on the side of the road, NBC News reported Thursday.

It was an impromptu reunion today at EDGE Academy for Jay Withey and his newfound family. They sat down with NBC Nightly… Posted by Erie 1 BOCES on Friday, December 30, 2022

On Friday, the extreme weather stranded the young man in Cheektowaga and the moment he began running out of gas early Saturday, he abandoned his vehicle and hiked toward a local school.

When he was unable to gain entry, Withey broke a window but knew he had to go back outside to help others get to safety inside the building.

“My mission was just to keep going out and grabbing as many people as I can and to just keep going,” Withey said, adding he walked until tears began streaming down his face because he was so exhausted.

He later gathered food from the school kitchen so no one would go hungry. In addition, he found blankets and water in the nurse’s office to keep everyone comfortable and hydrated while they remained inside for the next 24 hours.

When it seemed safe to emerge on Sunday, Withey used a snowblower he found to dig everyone’s cars out.

In the meantime, he felt terrible about the broken window and eventually left an apology letter for it and for using the school’s supplies.

In a social media post, the Cheektowaga Police Department shared a photo of the note that said, “I had to do it to save everyone and get them shelter and food and a bathroom. Merry Christmas, Jay.”

Do you recognize “Merry Christmas Jay”? He pulled people from cars & sheltered them in a near by school.He left a note apologizing for the damage & use of the snow blower he used to make a path to the school.We want to thank “Jay” for his heroic actions that saved people’s lives. pic.twitter.com/iqdKitwEHa — Cheektowaga Police (@CPDNYInfo) December 29, 2022

Once police shared the images online, friends and family soon recognized the Good Samaritan.

Withey later told WGRZ he was “super upset” he had to break a window, adding if anything needed to be paid for he would take responsibility.

When asked how he felt about saving so many lives, he said, “Very humbled, very humbled. I’ve never been a stranger to helping anyone but just for it to have an impact like it is and getting recognized for it is just humbling.”