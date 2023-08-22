Florida shoppers will no longer be able to buy popular hurricane-themed cakes from Publix, as the company wants to avoid downplaying natural disasters.
An official with the supermarket chain told WTSP Monday about the decision to no longer make the sweet desserts:
Our associates make every effort to support our customers during weather events. Oftentimes, this includes finding ways to delight them with their favorite Publix items as they prepare for uncertainty. For these requests in particular, it is our company policy to not produce bakery cakes that would make light of a natural disaster.
The weather-themed cakes debuted several years ago, and some were designed with the phrases “Go Away” and “Leave Florida Alone” on them.
“Please don’t mess with people’s cookie cakes especially under imminent threat of a natural disaster. If anyone out there wants a Dorian Hurricane Cookie cake from the Publix bakery, the dealer is behind the counter,” Wagner wrote.
When hurricane season ended on November 30, 2022, millions of Americans were able to breathe a sigh of relief after enduring uncertainty when it came to such weather systems hitting their areas, Breitbart News reported at the time:
The conclusion of hurricane season follows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) dealing with an active late season in the Sunshine State, which put his administration to the test right before the midterm elections as he faced off against Democrat Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL):
Hurricane Ian, a strong Category 4 storm, battered the state’s west coast, severely damaging infrastructure and knocking out power for millions of Floridians. Yet, Florida had tens of thousands of linemen ready, and power was restored to 99 percent, other than some of the LCEC [Lee County Electric Cooperative] pockets, in mere days.
Per the WTSP article, the peak of hurricane season is right around the corner, and officials have already tracked several tropical storms.
