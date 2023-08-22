The weather-themed cakes debuted several years ago, and some were designed with the phrases “Go Away” and “Leave Florida Alone” on them.

Publix has announced they will no longer be making hurricane cakes, a Florida pre-hurricane stock up item, over sensitivity concerns. https://t.co/BuoAIWq4m7 — Dr. Holly A. Bell ☕️ (@HollyBell8) August 22, 2023

One image shows a cookie cake with icing in the shape of Florida as a hurricane approaches from the east.

“Wait @Publix is no longer going to make hurricane cakes???? This is outrageous!!!!!” the caption reads:

Wait @Publix is no longer going to make hurricane cakes???? This is outrageous!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B35cMOFauJ — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) August 18, 2023

Social media users voiced their displeasure about the decision, and one person wrote, “Party poopers.”

In a post on August 30, 2019, a social media user named Kate Wagner shared her story of going to Publix and trying to find a Dorian Hurricane cookie cake.

The baker told her the store had received complaints about such cakes, adding, “They had been pulled from all bakery displays.”

However, the baker apparently then retrieved one of the cakes for her from the back of the store:

Dear General Public, I entered Publix today braving the hoards for (2) things….a prescription & a Dorian Hurricane… Posted by Kate Wagner on Friday, August 30, 2019

“Please don’t mess with people’s cookie cakes especially under imminent threat of a natural disaster. If anyone out there wants a Dorian Hurricane Cookie cake from the Publix bakery, the dealer is behind the counter,” Wagner wrote.

