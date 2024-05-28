Severe weather rocked northwest Arkansas on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

At least eight people were killed by the severe weather in the state, and some of the worst physical damage can be seen in Rogers, Arkansas. Rogers Mayor Greg Hines is among those who was trapped in his home.

“We are trapped in where we’re at without power,” Hines said in a statement to FOX Weather on Sunday. “Trees are across the road, wrapped up, entangled in power lines.”

“I’ve seen storms come through here, but this is pretty, pretty impressive damage so far,” Rogers Police Officer Keith Foster said in a statement to the outlet, adding that there were no reported fatalities in Rogers specifically, despite the “extensive damage.” Nearby areas, however, have reported fatalities:

Other towns were not so fortunate. So far, officials have reported that eight people have been killed in the overnight storms across Arkansas – one in Benton County, near Rogers, another in Baxter County, a third in Olvey County and two in Marion County. Three others in Arkansas were also killed during the severe weather, but no county breakdown was provided by officials.

One of the victims has been identified as a 26-year-old woman in Boone County, tragically found outside a home. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado struck that county.

🌪️ POSSIBLE TWISTER: Video shows lightning flashes lighting up an apparent overnight tornado near Decatur, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/ZzUk74kpl6 — 4029news (@4029news) May 26, 2024

According to ABC7, “There were at least three tornadoes said to have touched down last night, with one near Decatur, two around Beaver Lake and possible others in Benton County.”

"It was so loud… and we were so scared." People in Northwest Arkansas awoke to tornado sirens in the middle of the night. Daylight Sunday revealed destruction in Rogers, that took a direct hit. pic.twitter.com/D4hY3a7YUP — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) May 26, 2024

'ALMOST LOOKS LIKE AN EXPLOSION': At least one person was killed by a suspected tornado after a severe weather outbreak caused damage in Benton County, Arkansas. FOX Weather Correspondent @Max_Gorden is in Rogers, AR, where the smell of natural gas is prevalent. #arwx pic.twitter.com/K6lm3bSyyC — FOX Weather (@foxweather) May 26, 2024

According to Poweroutage.us, more than 57,00 customers in Arkansas are without power as of 1:30 p.m. Eastern.

Valenia Gill /TMX