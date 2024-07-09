Millions Without Power in Texas in Hurricane Beryl Aftermath

Millions of Texans are without power following Hurricane Beryl’s landfall in the Lone Star State early Monday morning.

The storm came ashore on the Texas coast near Matagorda as a Category One storm early Monday, around 4:00 a.m. It quickly weakened to a tropical depression later in the day but not before unleashing its path of destruction. It previously wreaked havoc through parts of Mexico and the Caribbean.

According to reports, eight deaths are linked to the storm in the U.S. — seven in Texas and one in Louisiana — in addition to at least ten fatalities in the Caribbean. At least two of the Texas fatalities are linked to trees falling on homes.

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than two million Texans remained without power. More than 172,000 of those reported outages were in Montgomery County alone.

The AP reported, “Texas state and local officials warned it could take several days to restore power after Beryl came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane and toppled 10 transmission lines and knocked down trees that took down power lines.”

Many photos and videos are surfacing, showcasing the devastating aftermath of the storm.

“Now it’s time for recovery and rebuild,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said.

“The Texas Division of Emergency Management has teams deployed to every area affected by Beryl,” he said. “They’re working with local & federal authorities to restore your community ASAP.”

The Texas Division of Emergency Management is warning those in the path of the storm to “use extra caution in your neighborhood following impacts from #Beryl.”

“Risks include water damage, structural concerns, and downed power lines,” it warned.

