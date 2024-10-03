Report: 190+ People Dead in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Nearly 200 people are reportedly dead after Hurricane Helene slammed the southeast portion of the United States.

NBC News reported on Thursday that 194 people lost their lives amid the destruction the storm brought, with over half of the deaths occurring in North Carolina.

Oh No! RV Gets Swept Over Waterfall in Virginia After Helene Flooding

Benjamin Laparra via Storyful

“Hundreds are still missing and officials have reported difficulties in identifying some of the dead,” the outlet said.

It added “President Joe Biden visited North Carolina yesterday and announced that up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers will join the North Carolina National Guard in delivering supplies, food and water to isolated communities.”

Video footage shows floodwaters moving entire buildings, holes in roofs where residents busted through to escape the rising water, and landslides in the mountainous areas, per Today.

“There are significant challenges ahead between three different states; North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, there are roughly still a million people without power,” a reporter on the show said.

The village of Chimney Rock, North Carolina, has been described as being “washed away,” Breitbart News reported on Monday.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump to help victims of the storm has raised $4,460,640 of its $1,000,000 goal, as of Thursday morning.

An update on the page reads:

Country music star Morgan Wallen donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross through the Morgan Wallen Foundation in an effort to help communities hit by the storm, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.