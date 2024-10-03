Report: 190+ People Dead in Aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Nearly 200 people are reportedly dead after Hurricane Helene slammed the southeast portion of the United States.
NBC News reported on Thursday that 194 people lost their lives amid the destruction the storm brought, with over half of the deaths occurring in North Carolina.
Oh No! RV Gets Swept Over Waterfall in Virginia After Helene FloodingBenjamin Laparra via Storyful
“Hundreds are still missing and officials have reported difficulties in identifying some of the dead,” the outlet said.
It added “President Joe Biden visited North Carolina yesterday and announced that up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers will join the North Carolina National Guard in delivering supplies, food and water to isolated communities.”
Video footage shows floodwaters moving entire buildings, holes in roofs where residents busted through to escape the rising water, and landslides in the mountainous areas, per Today.
“There are significant challenges ahead between three different states; North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, there are roughly still a million people without power,” a reporter on the show said.
The village of Chimney Rock, North Carolina, has been described as being “washed away,” Breitbart News reported on Monday.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe authorized by former President Donald Trump to help victims of the storm has raised $4,460,640 of its $1,000,000 goal, as of Thursday morning.
An update on the page reads:
President Trump and his supporters are using the GoFundMe platform to direct unprecedented levels of generosity from MAGA supporters to help Americans facing the terrible aftermath of Hurricane Helene. In just a matter of days, this account for those across the Southeastern US has raised millions of dollars. Please continue to support your fellow Americans in their recovery efforts! President Trump is grateful for your support of this effort and as funds come in we will disperse to those who have been impacted. We have selected Samaritan’s Purse and Water Mission as the recipients of this generosity. We have made an initial disbursement and will continue providing more funds as support continues to come in.
Country music star Morgan Wallen donated $500,000 to the American Red Cross through the Morgan Wallen Foundation in an effort to help communities hit by the storm, Breitbart News reported Tuesday.
