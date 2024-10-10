PHOTO: Florida Man Survives Hurricane Milton After Strapping Entire House Down

A Florida man has garnered lots of online attention after photos of his unique Hurricane Milton home preparation went viral.

Spectrum News 13 viewer Mohammed Nijem, of Tampa, sent in a photo of his father-in-law’s Orange County home completely strapped to the ground ahead of the Category 3 storm’s touchdown on Wednesday night:

“I don’t know if this is dumb really dumb or pretty smart,” an X user wrote under the image of the house, which has garnered nearly two million views:

“This is the most Florida thing I’ve ever seen,” another person said:

“This guy has been waiting for this moment for a long time,” yet another user replied:

The house belongs to Pedro Caceres, anchor Greg Angel said in an update on Facebook:

Update (11:20AM Thursday) We got word from Mohammed Nijem's, his father in law Pedro Caceres, and their family. All… Posted by Greg Angel – News Anchor/Reporter on Tuesday, October 8, 2024

“Family says all is well and home held up,” the reporter noted.

At least 12 people are dead as a result of Hurricane Milton, NBC News reported.

Over three million people remain without electricity in the state, according to PowerOutage.us.