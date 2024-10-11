PHOTOS: Intense Northern Lights Shock Witnesses Around U.S., Europe

A geomagnetic storm allowed people from many parts of the country and the globe to witness the beautiful Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, on Thursday night — and weather officials have predicted which regions could see them on Friday night.

The storm was ranked a four out of five in terms of severity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said — leading to the blazing hues of red, pink, green, blue, and purple dancing across the sky from Alaska and Europe and as far south as Texas.

North Carolina-based photographer Slater Lemley captured some high-intensity images off the coast of the Outer Banks:

Babylon Bee editor Joel Berry was stunned to see the lights himself from Ohio:

Political scientist Ian Bremmer shared his shots from Washington, DC’s, Capitol building:

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also participated in the fun, posting snaps of the sky from his mother’s home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts:

Photographer Gabe Wasylko captured intense green and red colors dancing across the sky over Cleveland, Ohio:

The stunning display appeared even brighter up north in Alaska, images shared by X user @chillminded show:

“My mom has been to 4 countries and Alaska trying to see the northern lights and finally tonight she saw them in her backyard,” wrote X user @BloomLotus4, sharing pictures that his mother took from Columbus, New Jersey:

Multiple people flying into London also spotted the awe-inspiring event, with X user @DrawyahYT capturing multiple shades of pink and green from the air:

The NOAA has released predictions for more Northern Lights viewings for Friday night, showing that they will be most intense in Canada and the northern portions of the United States.