PHOTOS: Intense Northern Lights Shock Witnesses Around U.S., Europe

A geomagnetic storm allowed people from many parts of the country and the globe to witness the beautiful Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, on Thursday night — and weather officials have predicted which regions could see them on Friday night.
The storm was ranked a four out of five in terms of severity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said — leading to the blazing hues of red, pink, green, blue, and purple dancing across the sky from Alaska and Europe and as far south as Texas.
North Carolina-based photographer Slater Lemley captured some high-intensity images off the coast of the Outer Banks:
Babylon Bee editor Joel Berry was stunned to see the lights himself from Ohio:
Political scientist Ian Bremmer shared his shots from Washington, DC’s, Capitol building:
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also participated in the fun, posting snaps of the sky from his mother’s home in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts:
Photographer Gabe Wasylko captured intense green and red colors dancing across the sky over Cleveland, Ohio:
The stunning display appeared even brighter up north in Alaska, images shared by X user @chillminded show:
“My mom has been to 4 countries and Alaska trying to see the northern lights and finally tonight she saw them in her backyard,” wrote X user @BloomLotus4, sharing pictures that his mother took from Columbus, New Jersey:
Multiple people flying into London also spotted the awe-inspiring event, with X user @DrawyahYT capturing multiple shades of pink and green from the air:
The NOAA has released predictions for more Northern Lights viewings for Friday night, showing that they will be most intense in Canada and the northern portions of the United States.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.