Palisades Inferno Rocks Los Angeles: Blaze Spans 200 Acres, Forces Evacuations

A massive multi-hundred-acre fire has engulfed the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles, forcing evacuations of the area.

NBC News Los Angeles reported that the morning brush fire spanned more than 200 acres, growing exponentially from the two acres it was reported to have developed from. Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Joel Pollak documented the blaze while evacuating the area.

Per the outlet:

According to LAFD, it was reported at around 10:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of North Piedra Morada Drive. Homes are threatened and some structures may have already burned. Traffic was backing up on nearby Pacific Coast Highway.

At 2:50 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D) urged residents to follow evacuation warnings.

“Firefighters are now actively and aggressively responding to the #PalisadesFire with support from regional partners,” she wrote.

“Angelenos in the area are urged to heed evacuation warnings and follow direction from public safety officials,” she added.

The Associated Press reports the blaze forced students at three campuses in the area to relocate.

A separate fire emerged in the Hollywood Hills after starting on West Hollywood Boulevard, NBC Los Angeles noted. Firefighters were able to stop the spread of that fire.

The infernos come as parts of Southern California, from Santa Barabra down to the Mexico border, are under red flag warnings for high winds and a high risk of fires due to a strong Santa Ana windstorm.

This story is developing.