A vegetation fire prompted mandatory evacuations on Tuesday in San Diego County, California, as wind gusts feed the blaze.

Officials have expanded the orders amid the fire in the Bonsall area, and NBC San Diego reported the Lilac Fire had grown to 80 acres but was 10 percent contained.

“#UPDATE The EVACUATION ORDER (areas in red) has been expanded for the #LilacFire. An EVACUATION WARNING has also been issued for the areas in yellow. Please see the updated maps below. Be prepared to evacuate should conditions change. If you feel you are in danger, GO!” the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post at 4:31 a.m.

The agency included a map to show the areas affected by the evacuation orders:

In addition to the Lilac Fire, Cal Fire authorities are also working to stop the Pala Fire in Pala Mesa, Fox News reported on Tuesday.

“Mandatory evacuation orders are in place, and I cannot stress enough the importance of evacuating immediately and listening to first responders,” San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond wrote in a social media post. “Santa Ana winds are creating dangerous fire conditions — please do not wait to leave if you are in an evacuation zone.”

Video footage shows the Lilac Fire burning on a hillside as first responders work to contain it:

The San Diego County Fire Department said the Lilac Fire was reported just after 1:00 a.m. near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road.

According to Cal Fire Capt. Robert Johnson, “These conditions as we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, it’s a recipe for extreme fire behavior.”

“We haven’t had any measurable rainfall this rainy season so with low moisture in the surrounding vegetation and low humidity and increased wind speeds, that is all the ingredients needed for rapid fire growth,” He noted.

There have been reports of damaged structures due to the blaze and some roads have also closed down as a result.

“Meanwhile, a second fire, this one in the Pala area, had burned nearly 17 acres, but, according to Cal Fire, the ‘forward rate of progress’ of that blaze had been stopped,” the NBC article said.