Trump Approves Emergency Declarations for South Carolina, Virginia Due to ‘Historic Winter Storms’

President Donald Trump has approved emergency declarations for South Carolina and Virginia due to major snow and freezing conditions forecast to rock the eastern half of the United States.

Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday morning to announce the approval of the emergency declarations.

“I have approved Emergency Declarations for the Historic Winter Storms headed to the Great State of South Carolina and the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he wrote.

“With the help of FEMA and our State partners, we will keep everyone safe, and make sure both States have the support they need. We will continue to monitor, and stay in touch with all States in the path of this storm. Stay Safe, and Stay Warm!” the president added.

On Friday night, Trump noted that he has been briefed on the weather and his administration is working with state and local officials.

“I have been briefed on the Record Cold Wave and Historic Winter Storm that will be hitting much of the United States this weekend,” he noted in a post on Truth Social. “The Trump Administration is coordinating with State and Local Officials. FEMA is fully prepared to respond.”

As the Associated Press noted on Friday:

The massive storm system is expected to bring a crippling ice storm from Texas through parts of the South, potentially around a foot (30 centimeters) of snow from Oklahoma through Washington, DC, New York and Boston, and then a final punch of bitterly cold air that could drop wind chills to minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 46 Celsius) in parts of Minnesota and North Dakota. Forecasters are warning the damage, especially in areas pounded by ice, could rival a hurricane. About 160 million people were under winter storm or cold weather watches or warnings — and in many places both. Cold air streaming down from Canada caused Chicago Public Schools and Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa to cancel classes Friday. Wind chills predicted to be as low as minus 35 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 37 Celsius) could cause frostbite within 10 minutes, making it too dangerous to walk to school or wait for the bus.