A Philadelphia snowplow driver recorded himself burying parked cars as he drove through city streets, seemingly delighted by the act as he laughed and said “Happy snow day, motherfuckers.”

The video emerged Thursday after it was obtained by the NBC affiliate in the City of Brotherly Love.

The driver, who reportedly was only identified as a city worker, launched his expletive-filled video after a winter storm dropped more than nine inches of snow in the area on Monday.

“If your car look like this, you (expletive) just go back in the house. Just go in the house. Ain’t no need for you to be outside today,” the driver shouted, while laughing maniacally.

He added, “If I can’t drive, you bitches can’t drive.”

The footage was apparently shot in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood as the angled blade of the plow deposited even more heavy snow against the vehicles that were already partially buried on Allegheny Avenue.

“Happy snow day, mother fuckers,” the driver continued. “We tearing this shit up. Allegheny don’t need to go nowhere. Go in the fucking house. Go in the house. Go in the house!”

During a moment in the video not posted by the NBC affiliate, a resident who was clearing their car called the driver an “asshole” as the plow covered the side of the vehicle again, according to the news station.

“Go in the house,” the driver reportedly shouted back.

City officials were made aware of the video and told the outlet they knew the identity of the driver, but said they were handling the matter internally.

Philadelphia’s Director of Clean and Green Initiatives Carlton Williams released a video on social media, explaining the “unintended consequences” during snow removal operations, which sometimes include plowing in cars parked on the street.

“Unfortunately, I’ve received several reports of activity when there were drivers who intentionally buried people in their cars, often causing safety and dangerous conditions,” he said. “The city of Philadelphia does not tolerate this kind of behavior. And if it occurs, we will address it immediately.”

