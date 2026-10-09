Volcanic activity and hundreds of earthquakes at one of Hawaii’s most popular tourist destinations has prompted temporary trail closures due to the risk of falling rocks.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) issued a volcanic activity notice on October 7 warning that the Kīlauea volcano at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park on the “Big Island” of Hawaii was getting quite active, putting it at a serious alert level and cautionary color code of “orange” for aviators.

As a result, the National Park Service (NPS) announced Wednesday that two trails would temporarily close because of the increased seismic activity and risk of rockfalls.

More than “200 shallow earthquakes were recorded beneath Kīlauea’s summit during the past week,” NPS noted, citing the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, according to a Fox News report.

Small rocks fell along the caldera’s north wall on September 30 from a 3.4 earthquake.

The four aviation color codes are used to alert aviators of potential eruptions. Orange is the second highest level on the scale.

“Scientists said they cannot forecast when — or if — the volcano’s 55th episode of lava fountaining will occur,” Fox reported.

The NPS, besides closing the trails, has issued several advisories to volcano-watching visitors.

One, titled “Protect Yourself from Volcanic Tephra,” reads:

Volcanic ash, rock and glassy strands (tephra) is present at Kīlauea summit and can irritate your skin, eyes and respiratory system. For your safety, do not handle it. Eye protection, long sleeves, long pants, a hat, closed-toe shoes and a dust mask are recommended.

The National Park Service has reported visitors flock to the park during Kīlauea’s eruptive episodes so they can view volcanic activity.

More than 1.8 million recreational visits were made to the Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park in 2025, according to NPS data.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.