Pope Considers Trip to South Sudan

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis says he’s studying the possibility of going to South Sudan, the East African nation suffering famine and civil war.

Francis said while visiting an Anglican church in Rome on Sunday that Anglican, Presbyterian and Catholic bishops had asked him to “please come, even for a day.”

The pope says they asked him to visit with Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the Anglican leader who also has decried the suffering in South Sudan.