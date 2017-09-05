Trial Opens for Migrant Accused of Raping, Murdering German Medical Student Maria Ladenburger

Germany (AP) — A district court in Germany has opened a trial against a migrant accused of raping and killing a 19-year-old female medical student in the southwestern city of Freiburg last year, in a case that fueled a nationwide debate about the country’s migration policy.

The trial started Tuesday for asylum-seeker Hussein K. in Freiburg.

The victim vanished in mid-October on her way home in Freiburg. Her body was found in a river. The suspect was linked to the crime through DNA evidence and video footage from near the scene.

The suspect arrived in Germany in 2015 without identity papers. He told authorities he was 17 and came from Afghanistan, but two studies commissioned by prosecutors indicated he was at least 22 at the time of the crime.