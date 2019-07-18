Tom Steyer: ‘Criminal’ Trump ‘Dangerous for American People’

Presidential candidate and impeachment activist Tom Steyer on Wednesday evening accused President Donald Trump of being a “criminal” who is using “racism to divide Americans” and is becoming more “dangerous.”

Steyer was asked about the “send her back” chants directed at Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) during Trump’s Wednesday evening North Carolina rally, and Steyer said racism is one of Trump’s “go-to moves” to “distract attention from his failed economic policies” and “the failure of his whole presidency.”

“He’s a criminal, he’s a threat to the Constitution. And he’s dangerous for the American people,” Steyer said, adding that there is “nothing lower in the world than going after” people based on their “race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, and religion… and [Trump] does all of the above.”

Saying he called for impeachment last year because Trump is the “most corrupt president in American history,” Steyer said Trump’s behavior is “not surprising” because Trump has been “unfit for a long time” and “continues to be unfit to be president.”