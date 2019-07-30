Self-help author Marianne Williamson was the most searched Democrat candidate during the second Democrat debate on Tuesday, according to Google Trends.

Williamson beat out top candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Williamson was also the top-searched candidate in 49 of 50 states, excluding Montana, where its governor, Steve Bullock, ranked higher.

Williamson captivated viewers with her meandering and unconventional responses and phrases such as “dark psychic force” and “emotional turbulence.” At the last debate, she won attention for saying her plan to defeat President Trump was to “harness love.”

She won some of the loudest applause for her responses on racism and reparations.

Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported from a Williamson watch party in Detroit, where dozens of her supporters were thrilled with her performance. “I think she’s doing a really good job of staying true to herself,” Mary of Troy, Michigan, told him.

“The others are just spinning the questions to say what they want to say. Marianne is staying truthful in answering,” she added.

Cynthia, from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, said: “When the ‘forces’ allow her to speak, she’s slam-dunkin’ it.” The only question, she said, was “whether the country is ready for a Jewish female, speaking almost prophetic, Christ-like words,” she said.

Williamson also won the Drudge Report’s instant straw poll.

She had several breakout moments onstage Tuesday. One was when she said it is no surprise Americans think politicians are all “yada, yada, yada” for taking donations from corporate America.

“We are going to establish public funding for federal campaigns. That’s what we need to stand up to. We need to have a constitutional amendment. We need to have legislation to do it, and until we do it, it’s just the same old, same old,” she said.

In another moment, Williamson warned the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, is just the “tip of the iceberg,” and predicted Denmark, South Carolina, could be ground zero for the next crisis.

She then warned of “very dark days” for the Democrat Party unless it gets serious about addressing “collectivized hatred” purportedly galvanized by Trump.

“If you think any of this wonkiness is going to deal with this dark psychic force of the collectivized hatred that this president is bringing up in this country,” she said. “Democrats are going to see some very dark days.”

Williamson also drew praise for her comments on slavery reparations, which she described as not “financial assistance,” but a “debt that is owed.”

“If you did the math of the 40 acres and a mule [promise to formerly enslaved farmers] … today it would be trillions of dollars,” Williamson said. “Anything less than $100 billion is an insult, and I think that $200 to $500 billion is politically feasible today.”

“We need to recognize that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with,” she added.

Breitbart News’s Josh Caplan contributed to this report.