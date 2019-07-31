Live Updates*** Democrats Debate in Detroit

Ten more Democrats will debate on Wednesday evening in Detroit, Michigan, in CNN’s presidential debate.

The presidential candidates on stage tonight include: New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Dana Bash, Jake Tapper, and Don Lemon will moderate again.

8:30 PM: Bash starts the questioning by asking Harris about her healthcare plan.

Harris says people like Biden are confused because they have probably not read it. She claims her plan is responsive to the needs of American people. She says she listened to Americans, and that is why the transition period to Medicare for All is 10 years. She says there will be a public plan and a private plan.

Biden says Harris has had several plans so far. “You can’t beat President Trump with double talk on this plan,” Biden says.

Harris and Biden seem to be careful to not come off as belligerent. Harris says the “cost of doing nothing is far too expensive” after Biden raises concerns.

Bash now brings in de Blasio?

He says he has no idea what Biden and Harris are talking about. He says there is a mythology that all of these people are in love with their insurance plans. De Blasio says the people he speaks to are angry at private insurance companies that are skimming all the profits.

Biden responds by saying “Obamacare is working.” He wants to build on Obamacare and put back the provisions Trump “took away.” He says his plan costs $750 billion and not trillions.

Bash now calls on Gillibrand, and she says health care should be a right in America. Talks about his son’s allergic reaction to eggs. She says she could afford health care but most Americans can’t. She rips the for-profit insurance companies. “So let’s not lose the forest from the trees,” she says before blasting Republicans and Trump for wanting to “take away your health care.”

Booker rails against dividing moderates and progressives on health care

Gabbard, channeling Williamson, says we have a “sick care” system and not a healthcare system. She points out Sebelius works for Medicare Advantage and would profit off of Harris’ plan and says her support is the “fatal flaw” in Harris’s plan.

Harris says Sebelius just endorsed her plan and didn’t write it. She doesn’t address the Medicare Advantage charges.

8:15 PM: Opening statements begin:

— De Blasio up first, says he is bringing a “message of hope” to working people of America. Touts his pre-K program in NYC. De Blasio attacks Biden and Harris right off the back, painting both as wanting to keep the status quo. He says “we will even up the score” and “tax the hell out of the wealthy” when he is president.

— Bennet says he saw a “Love it or leave it” sign outside of a church. He talks about his background running a school district where kids lived in poverty. He says their parents had the same hopes for them as his parents had for him. He says Trump “doesn’t give a damn about your kids and mine.”

— Inslee says he is running for president because Democrats are the “last, best hope for humanity on this planet.” He then talks about his bold and ambitious climate mobilization plan.

“Mr. president, kids belong in classrooms, not cages,” he says.

— Gillibrand, sounding like an Adidas ad, says her mother and grandmother taught her that “nothing is impossible.” That’s her theme for tonight, it seems. She says Democrats need a nominee who doesn’t know the meaning of impossible.

— Gabbard talks up her military background. She says she knows what patriotism is, and Trump is “not behaving like a patriot.”

— Julian Castro says we were reminded and inspired by Puerto Ricans days ago that public service is about you and your family. He says he doesn’t want to take America back or “back where we came from.” He wants to move America forward.

— Yang talks up his $1,000/month freedom dividend. Points out that Martin Luther King was for it. He says we need it because of automation. And he’ll pay for it by taxing tech companies that now pay zero in taxes. He says the “opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes math” and goes into the numbers about how his freedom dividend would work.

— Booker’s opening is interrupted by “Fire Pantaleo” chants. Booker rips Trump over his Baltimore comments and says we know who Trump is

— Harris says she and her sister spend their childhoods marching and shouting for civil rights. She talks about prosecuting the case against Donald Trump but seems a bit subdued and corrects herself after initially saying she wanted to prosecute the case of four more years for Trump.

— Biden says he’s running for president to restore the soul of this country. He says Trump is ripping the social fabric of the country but no one man is strong enough to do that… Biden hypes up the diverse group of people on stage… and he says America is strong because of diversity and not in spite of it.

8:02 PM: Candidates appearing on stage.

As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shook hands, you could hear Biden say, "Go easy on me, kid." #DemDebate — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 1, 2019

8:00 PM: CNN intro has the feel of The Contender reality show that aired on Zucker’s old network and was also a Mark Burnett production.

7:45 PM: Harris and Biden invite prominent African American mayors.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver and NAACP prez Wendell Anthony are among the guests invited to #demdebate by @JoeBiden — Kathy Gray (@michpoligal) July 31, 2019

I'm honored to have @FrankScottJr, @MichaelDTubbs, @randallwoodfin, @EdwardTedJames, @HelenaMorenoLA, and Chairman of the Chumash Tribe Kenneth Kahn as my guests to the second #DemDebate in Detroit. They’re all great leaders who care about the issues that keep people up at night. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 31, 2019

Justice Democrats going after Harris on Medicare of All:

Still not sure why Kamala Harris co-sponsored the Medicare for All bill only to now oppose it. pic.twitter.com/GlBwlDdtcY — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 31, 2019

7:40 PM: DNC Chair Tom Perez said he’s worked on a garbage truck and knows trash when he sees it. Says this administration is a dumpster fire.

7:35 PM: Biden, Harris, and Booker have qualified for the next round of debates. Yang is one poll away from also qualifying, and Castro needs two more qualifying polls. The other candidates need this debate to keep their campaigns alive.

7:30 PM: Probably not worthy yet of a New Yorker cover like the one that depicted Hillary Clinton with two baseball caps (Mets/Yankees). But the California senator who is not quick on her feet is getting there…

30 million Americans don’t have health care so glad we’re all focused on the issues that matter – Kamala borrowing a baseball hat. https://t.co/VUed76B70t — Lily Adams (@adamslily) July 31, 2019

7:25 PM: As always, Breitbart’s Joel Pollak is on the ground in Detroit:

These guys are here from New York for ⁦@BilldeBlasio⁩ … but not in a good way #DemocraticDebate #CNNDebate pic.twitter.com/wPl1rOJpg3 — Joel B. Pollak (@joelpollak) July 31, 2019