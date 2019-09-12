Marianne Williamson Caught on Hot Mic: ‘Conservatives Are Nicer to Me’

2020 White House hopeful and spiritual guru Marianne Williamson revealed in a hot mic moment that conservatives treat her better than the liberal voters she is courting.

“What does it say that Fox News is nicer to me than the leftists are? What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me,” Williamson asked said following a sit-down interview with Sinclair’s America This Week program last week.

.@marwilliamson: “What does it say that the conservatives are nicer to me? I’m a serious lefty but they are so — I understand why people on the right called them godless — I mean, it’s like, I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right, they are.” pic.twitter.com/0iXkWPRdAW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2019

“It’s such a bizarre world. I’m such a leftie, I’m a serious leftie. I understand why people on the right called them godless. I didn’t think the left was as mean as the right say they are,” the new age author added.

Host Eric Bolling invited Williamson back on his program to give her an opportunity to explain her comments.

“When it comes to… the rough and tumble of politics and how people behave, I think that there are things that happen just in people, it’s not a left-right issue, and I have found it’s tough out there. And I was just talking about the fact that that day you were certainly very kind to me,” Williamson told Bolling.

“Many people on the left are kind to me. I’m running for president. It’s not a walk in the park. I was making a comment that I found my life that day… you know, the Republicans don’t have to be attacking me right now, I’m in a Democratic primary, so Republicans are, ‘Hi, Marianne,’ whereas some people on the left, because they’re working for other candidates — I understand how it goes, that’s all I meant,” she added.

Williamson’s hot mic moment surfaced one week after ripping the left as “so mean” in an interview with the New Yorker.

“I know this sounds naive. I didn’t think the left was so mean. I didn’t think the left lied like this,” the presidential candidate told author David Remnick.“I thought the right did that. I thought we were better.”

Williamson went on to accuse the left of lying about her use of crystals, saying that there has “never been a crystal on stage” during her events, nor does she have crystals at her home.

The White House hopeful will not participate in the third DNC debate Thursday evening in Houston, Texas, as she failed to garner 2 percent in at least four national or early-state surveys.