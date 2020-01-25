The Des Moines Register, Iowa’s biggest and most influential newspaper, has endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) for president ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucuses, but admits some of her proposals “go too far.”

“At this moment, when the very fabric of American life is at stake,” the newspaper’s editorial board declared Saturday. “Elizabeth Warren is the president this nation needs.”

In its op-ed, the newspaper’s editorial board attempted to dismiss fears that Warren is too left of center for voters, writing that the Massachusetts Democrat is actually “not the radical some perceive her to be,” pointing to her time as a Republican (She left the GOP in 1996) and her self-declaration of being a “capitalist.”

However, the newspaper did concede that Warren’s call for structural change “go too far,” including her tax and health care plans.

“This board could not endorse the wholesale overhaul of corporate governance or cumulative levels of taxation she proposes. While the board has long supported single-payer health insurance, it believes a gradual transition is the more realistic approach. But Warren is pushing in the right direction,” the paper qualified.

The Des Moines Register then went on to praise the Democrat field’s top-tier candidates, stating that former Vice President Joe Biden would “restore credibility in the White House and respect among allies around the world.” Of former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, the paper said he brings “refreshingly smart, youthful optimism.” Further, the editors praised Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) as a lawmaker with a track record of “bipartisan achievement” and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as a champion for the working class.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for updates.