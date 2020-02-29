AOC: A ‘Worse Trump’ Will Come if Bloomberg Elected President

Electing Mike Bloomberg as president is “not a good idea,” even if he could beat President Trump, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said Tuesday on Power 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club show.

“We obviously have to beat Trump. But if we beat Trump and go back to the same policies that we had before, a worse Trump is going to come,” the Democrat warned during the interview.

“A Trump that’s more sophisticated, whose fascism is less obvious, is going to come and things could get even worse,” she stated, adding, “A lot of people don’t know Bloomberg. We’re here in New York City. We lived under his tenure as mayor. We know exactly what he did.”

Despite his apologies for using stop and frisk during his tenure as mayor of New York City, Ocasio-Cortez said Bloomberg needed to do more to gain minority voter’s trust.

“I think that redemption in politics is an acceptable thing, but you have to earn it,” she explained, continuing, “It needs to be proven through years of work and evolution for the right thing.”

The freshman lawmaker also criticized the billionaire for spending huge amounts of money on his presidential campaign.

“This is part of what he’s doing when he comes in, swoops in super late in the game with billions of dollars at his disposal and is able to kind of shower the airwaves with his cash,” she noted.

Tuesday, Bloomberg said he “bought” the Democrat congressional candidates who helped flip the House in 2018, then quickly changed his story, according to Breitbart News.

“All of the new Democrats who came in put Nancy Pelosi in charge and gave the Congress the ability to control this president. I bought — I got them,” he stated during the Democrat presidential debate.

Friday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Bloomberg warned that if Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) were to win the nomination then lose to President Trump, it would be “devastating” for the country.

“I believe that if Bernie Sanders gets the nomination, he will lose to Donald Trump. He will make sure that the Senate stays in Republican hands. He will flip the House back to the Republicans, and even down-ballot, it’s going to hurt the Democrats,” he explained.

The billionaire also said if Sanders wins the nomination, he will vote for him and help fund his campaign against President Trump.